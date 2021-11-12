Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk unloaded US$5 billion of stock in the electric automaker shortly after holding a poll on Twitter over whether he should sell 10 percent of his massive stake in the company.
The world’s richest person so far has disposed of more than 4.5 million shares this week, regulatory filings on Wednesday showed. Those were his first sales in more than five years.
Musk, who frequently posts on Twitter and often engages in controversial topics, created a firestorm over the weekend with the survey about whether he should sell part of his Tesla stake — which he connected back to a debate about whether the ultra-wealthy are paying their fair share of taxes.
Photo: Reuters
The poll, which resulted in a decisive vote for him to sell, sent shares of the automaker down 16 percent in two days as investors worried about the consequences of unloading such a large block of stock.
On Monday, Musk offloaded about US$1.1 billion worth of stock to pay income taxes on equity options that he also exercised that day, two of the filings showed. Those transactions were made based on a prearranged trading plan adopted in mid-September.
Earlier this week, he carried out the remaining sales. The filings detailing those disposals did not indicate that they were preplanned.
The documents shed no light on whether Musk’s weekend Twitter poll had any bearing on his decision to carry out some or all of the transactions, or whether he would continue selling until he has met the 10 percent threshold. To get there, he would need to sell roughly 17 million shares, and even more if he includes exercisable options in his total holdings.
The options Musk exercised came from a significant award he received in 2012. He would have had to exercise them before next August before they expired.
Taxes on such transactions are usually covered by immediately disposing of some of the newly acquired shares.
Earlier this year, Musk said publicly that he likely would exercise options earned from the 2012 award in the near future.
It is possible that the option exercises and related sales would have been executed regardless of the Twitter poll’s outcome, given that they were made under a prearranged plan.
However, the terms of such plans are not subject to public disclosure, and executives have wide latitude to cancel or modify them at any time.
Regardless, the headline-grabbing Twitter referendum pummeled Tesla’s shares on Monday and Tuesday, wiping out US$50 billion from Musk’s net worth. Tesla rose 4.3 percent on Wednesday to close at US$1,067.95, paring losses this week to less than 13 percent.
The billionaire last sold shares in 2016, when he exercised options and liquidated some of the newly acquired stock to cover about US$590 million in income taxes.
In his Nov. 6 poll announcement, Musk wrote: “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10 percent of my Tesla stock.”
About 58 percent of 3.5 million votes were cast in favor of a sale.
Musk, 50, is the world’s richest person with an almost US$300 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
WORKSHOP FUNDING: Taiwan FactCheck Center chairman Hu Yuan-hui said that media literacy is more important than ever in times of COVID-19 disinformation Google holding company Alphabet Inc last week donated US$1 million to the Taiwan FactCheck Center (TFC) to help fund the center’s media literacy initiatives. The money would be disbursed over the next three years under Google’s Intelligent Taiwan initiative to help combat disinformation campaigns, the company said on Thursday. The funding would help finance about 700 trainers and 600 workshops, which would benefit 23,000 people, including older Taiwanese, people living in remote areas, Aboriginal communities and newly naturalized citizens, the firm said. Google has identified these groups as highly vulnerable to disinformation in the digital age, it said. The center would collaborate with groups