EQUITIES
Foreigners sell NT$86.22bn
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$86.22 billion (US$3.09 billion) of local shares after selling a net NT$24.06 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), while the top three bought were EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空), Innolux Corp (群創光電) and China General Plastics Corp (華夏海灣塑膠), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$22.09 trillion, or 43.67 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
MANUFACTURING
Auto market boosts CFTC
China Fineblanking Technology Co (CFTC, 和勤精機), a manufacturer of metal stamping products, yesterday reported that revenue last month reached the highest since February due to a steady recovery in the Chinese auto market. Consolidated revenue grew 15.84 percent from August and rose 8.88 percent from a year earlier to NT$247 million last month, the company said in a statement. Auto parts accounted for 62.2 percent of the Changhua County-based company’s total revenue, while voice coil motor plates for hard-disk drive applications contributed 33.74 percent, it said. Cumulative revenue in the first nine months expanded 21.23 percent to NT$1.95 billion, which is also the highest for the same period.
ENERGY
CIP installs foundation
Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP) yesterday said it installed the first foundation at its 589-megawatt Chang Fang (彰芳) and Xidao (西島) offshore wind farm complex off the coast of Changhua County. Boskalis HwaChi Offshore Wind Taiwan (伯威海事工程) helped put the jacket in place over the weekend using the Bokalift 1 vessel, CIP said. A total of 62 three-legged jackets would be installed at the project, each with a height of 80m and an average weight of 1,200 tonnes, it said. The jackets are manufactured by Century Iron and Steel Industrial Co (世紀鋼構), it added.
SEMICONDUCTORS
TSMC cancels sports day
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday said that it would cancel its annual sports day amid COVID- 19 concerns, but would still pay nonmanagement employees a special NT$16,000 bonus. The company is to distribute NT$752 million in special bonuses to about 47,000 employees in Taiwan, it said. It was the second consecutive year it suspended the event, while this year’s bonus would top the NT$12,000 the chipmaker gave last year. TSMC would also give an additional NT$2,000 in cash to all of its employees, it said.
MANUFACTURING
Sector booming in August
Taiwan’s manufacturing sector remained in rapid growth mode in August as an index gauging the sector’s business climate flashed “yellow-red” for the fourth consecutive month, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) said on Friday. The composite index for the local manufacturing sector moved lower by 0.51 points from a month earlier to 16.19, indicating uncertainty caused by lingering concerns over a local COVID-19 outbreak, a lack of raw materials and a shortage of shipping services worldwide, the institute said.
Sanofi does not plan to pursue the development of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 because the shot will come too late to market. The French pharmaceutical giant, which has lagged rivals in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling COVID-19 shots, made the decision despite positive results at phase 1 and 2 trials. Carrying on with the development “wouldn’t address an immediate public health need, because the product would arrive too late on the market,” a spokesperson said. “Sanofi is focusing therefore on a recombinant protein candidate to address the needs of a booster vaccine.” The French drugmaker is
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better