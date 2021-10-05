Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

Foreigners sell NT$86.22bn

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$86.22 billion (US$3.09 billion) of local shares after selling a net NT$24.06 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), while the top three bought were EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空), Innolux Corp (群創光電) and China General Plastics Corp (華夏海灣塑膠), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$22.09 trillion, or 43.67 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

MANUFACTURING

Auto market boosts CFTC

China Fineblanking Technology Co (CFTC, 和勤精機), a manufacturer of metal stamping products, yesterday reported that revenue last month reached the highest since February due to a steady recovery in the Chinese auto market. Consolidated revenue grew 15.84 percent from August and rose 8.88 percent from a year earlier to NT$247 million last month, the company said in a statement. Auto parts accounted for 62.2 percent of the Changhua County-based company’s total revenue, while voice coil motor plates for hard-disk drive applications contributed 33.74 percent, it said. Cumulative revenue in the first nine months expanded 21.23 percent to NT$1.95 billion, which is also the highest for the same period.

ENERGY

CIP installs foundation

Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP) yesterday said it installed the first foundation at its 589-megawatt Chang Fang (彰芳) and Xidao (西島) offshore wind farm complex off the coast of Changhua County. Boskalis HwaChi Offshore Wind Taiwan (伯威海事工程) helped put the jacket in place over the weekend using the Bokalift 1 vessel, CIP said. A total of 62 three-legged jackets would be installed at the project, each with a height of 80m and an average weight of 1,200 tonnes, it said. The jackets are manufactured by Century Iron and Steel Industrial Co (世紀鋼構), it added.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC cancels sports day

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday said that it would cancel its annual sports day amid COVID- 19 concerns, but would still pay nonmanagement employees a special NT$16,000 bonus. The company is to distribute NT$752 million in special bonuses to about 47,000 employees in Taiwan, it said. It was the second consecutive year it suspended the event, while this year’s bonus would top the NT$12,000 the chipmaker gave last year. TSMC would also give an additional NT$2,000 in cash to all of its employees, it said.

MANUFACTURING

Sector booming in August

Taiwan’s manufacturing sector remained in rapid growth mode in August as an index gauging the sector’s business climate flashed “yellow-red” for the fourth consecutive month, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) said on Friday. The composite index for the local manufacturing sector moved lower by 0.51 points from a month earlier to 16.19, indicating uncertainty caused by lingering concerns over a local COVID-19 outbreak, a lack of raw materials and a shortage of shipping services worldwide, the institute said.