No rate changes likely: institutions

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taiwan’s financial institutions expect the central bank to leave policy rates unchanged for a sixth straight quarter at its board meeting tomorrow, but plan to pay close attention to its stance on the property market.

Local financial holding companies, banks, life insurers and securities houses all shared the view that the central bank would keep the rediscount rate at 1.125 percent, saying Taiwan’s economy is not overheating and inflation is not uncontrollable.

The central bank, which on June 17 predicted GDP growth of 5.08 percent for this year, has a fair chance of revising its forecast upward, as Taiwan’s exports continue to outperform, they said.

A security guard stands in front of the central bank logo in Taipei on March 26, 2009. Photo: Reuters

The nation’s headline consumer prices climbed 2.36 percent last month, more than the 2 percent alert, as bad weather drove up vegetable and fruit prices, but the core consumer price index, a more reliable long-term price tracker, registered a 1.33 percent increase after volatile items were excluded.

The nation’s top monetary policymaker has said that it is better to stay put until other major central banks raise their interest rates to avoid inflating the local currency.

Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) has said that the US Federal Reserve would likely taper its money-printing program later this year, but it might hold its policy rates steady for another year to support the economy.

He would halt tightened credit controls for the housing market, which took a hit from COVID-19 containment measures from May to July, Yang has said.

However, developers and brokers have predicted a quick recovery from this month, as local COVID-19 infections have declined.

The potential collapse of major Chinese property developer Evergrande Group (恆大集團) could send a sobering message about potential property bubbles, analysts said.