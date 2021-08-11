Japan needs more convincing of the merits for making cryptocurrency investing easier for its population, the nation’s top regulator said.
While Japanese Financial Services Agency (FSA) Commissioner Junichi Nakajima said he is open-minded about the potential benefits that assets such as bitcoin possess as a quick and cheap way to send cash, in Japan they are mainly being used for speculation and investment, not as a means of transferring money.
New challenges are coming from a broader proliferation of firms involved in decentralized finance, he said.
“We need to consider carefully whether it is necessary to make it easier for the general public to invest in crypto assets,” said Nakajima, 58, who became head of Japan’s financial regulator last month.
Unlike in the US, where investors now have a multitude of ways to invest in the burgeoning asset class, Japan remains heavily restricted by comparison.
The FSA last month set up a study group of outside experts and is expected to consider regulatory responses to decentralized finance in the coming months, with investors looking to Nakajima for clues on the outlook.
Nakajima was involved in crafting Japan’s first regulatory framework on cryptocurrency assets, including the registration requirement for exchanges in 2017.
The nation has since tightened up, following a massive coin theft at Tokyo-based exchange Coincheck Inc in 2018, which revealed lax internal control and customer protection.
While Nakajima said that the current regulatory framework on cryptocurrency exchanges has been effective in customer protection and countering money laundering, many of the 31 registered exchanges are struggling financially.
Their business situation “is rather tough,” he said.
In the US, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said regulating cryptocurrency exchanges is perhaps the easiest way for the government to get a quick handle on digital token trading, but he is also concerned about new ways people are getting into cryptocurrency, such as peer-to-peer lending on decentralized finance platforms.
A crackdown in China, on exchanges, miners and traders, left some players shifting into lesser-known tokens and decentralized storage technologies.
Nakajima, a career bureaucrat and engineering major from the University of Tokyo, said unlike stocks, cryptocurrency does not have underlying assets and is therefore subject to big price swings. That is one of the reasons the Japanese regulator does not allow cryptocurrency investment trusts, which are considered an easy way for the public to gain exposure to the asset class.
EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS: Silicon Saxony can develop chips for emerging applications and several automakers have factories nearby, the hub’s chief executive officer said Silicon Saxony, a semiconductor cluster in Dresden, Germany, has touted its strength as a technology hub as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) considers the possibility of building a plant in the European country. Silicon Saxony chief executive officer Frank Bosenberg told the Central News Agency that his association has transformed itself into one of the five largest semiconductor clusters in the world and has become a competitive investment destination. Bosenberg did not comment on the speculation that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, might choose Dresden as the base for its investments in Germany. He said Silicon Saxony is
AUTO CHIPS: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu said that buying the fab signals its entry into the manufacture of ‘wide-bandgap semiconductors’ Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said it has clinched a NT$2.52 billion (US$90.71 million) deal to purchase a 6-inch wafer fab, including facilities and manufacturing equipment, from memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏), a major stride toward expanding into the auto chip business. The iPhone assembler plans to develop and manufacture new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles at the fab, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a joint news conference in Hsinchu. Hon Hai would spend several billion dollars beyond the purchase price to expand the fab’s capacity to 15,000 wafers per month, which could
Working at her vegetable stall in Caracas, Marisela Lopez wonders what she is going to do with the sudden flood of cash customers have been unloading on her. Venezuela on Thursday announced that it would knock six zeroes off its currency — the third time in 13 years it has redenominated the bolivar. Faith in physical banknotes is at an all-time low and people want rid of them. “We also have to quickly get rid of the cash because if we keep collecting the cash, what next? What will we do with the banknotes?” said Lopez, 34. The new measure, which is to go
JOINT VOUCHERS: A NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay one night in a suite at either Caesar Park Kenting, Fleur de Chine Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Taiwan’s three major hotel chains yesterday teamed up in a bid to boost business by offering limited packages aimed at attracting affluent tourists to their flagship resorts. L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have joined forces to sell vouchers that allow tourists to spend one night at Caesar Park Kenting in Pingtung County, Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County for NT$14,000 to NT$38,888, depending on the number of guests. The collaboration is intended to keep the hospitality industry alive after