Financial payments start-up Square Inc was on Friday at work on a real-world wallet for safely pocketing cryptocurrency.
Square founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also the top executive at Twitter Inc, last month on Twitter asked for feedback on the notion.
“This community’s response to our thread about this project has been awesome — encouraging, generous, collaborative and inspiring,” Jesse Dorogusker, a member of Square’s hardware team, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Photo: Reuters
“We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream,” he said.
Dorsey endorsed Dorogusker’s post, tweeting: “We’re doing it #bitcoin.”
Hardware wallets can be used to store digital currency offline, synchronizing with applications for transactions on the Internet as needed.
Another option for cryptocurrency owners is to use “virtual” wallets, essentially trusting third parties to keep money safe and using passwords to access funds.
Dorsey on Twitter said that bitcoin is a currency for the masses, and that it is important to have ways for people to hold it that do not involve entrusting it to outside parties.
“The exchange you used to buy your bitcoin probably attends to your security with good intent, but circumstances may reveal ‘custody’ actually means ‘IOU,’” Dorsey wrote on Twitter last month, referring to a shorthand for “I owe you.”
“Deciding to take custody, and security, of your bitcoin is complicated,” he added.
Dorsey envisioned a bitcoin wallet that makes it easy for people to use some of it for shopping, for example through smartphones, while protecting the rest of the cryptocurrency.
“We can imagine apps that work without Square and maybe also without permission from Apple and Google,” he said, referring to the makers of the world’s two most widely used smartphone operating systems.
Square would set up accounts on Twitter and software developer community Web site GitHub dedicated to the bitcoin wallet project, Dorsey said.
In related news, a 101.38 carat diamond was sold at Sotheby’s for HK$95.1 million (US$12.3 million) in cryptocurrency, becoming the most expensive piece of jewelry sold through such type of payment, the auction house said.
The pear-shaped diamond, named “The Key 10138,” was on Friday sold to an unidentified private collector, Sotheby’s said in a statement.
The gem from Diacore Co was the second-largest pear-shaped diamond ever to be sold publicly, it said.
Prior to the sale, the international auction house said it would take bitcoin or ether as payment for the diamond, which fetched less than the estimate of as much as US$15 million in the single-lot offering in Hong Kong.
The auction was livestreamed and attracted no more than a dozen bids.
Earlier last week, Sotheby’s said it was the most expensive physical object ever publicly offered for purchase with cryptocurrency.
Auction houses are increasingly accepting cryptocurrencies for payment, with Phillips last month offering a piece from street artist Banksy for ether or bitcoin.
Christie’s in March accepted payment in ether for the record US$69.3 million sale of Beeple’s Everydays: the First 5,000 Days.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
‘REACHING OUT’: The firm’s CEO said that Acer’s strong laptop business had not kept it from chasing other business engines, including listings and acquisitions Supply of laptops has outstripped demand since March last year, with no end in sight, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) said yesterday, adding that it is creating a more diverse businesses portfolio to boost revenue. “E-learning and work-from-home trends have created demand for our laptops, but that has not stopped us from pursuing multiple business engines,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said. “We have moved beyond our core product portfolio of personal computers and monitors into services and data security,” Chen said. “We have brought four subsidiaries to the stock market and purchased two companies.” “A well-managed company is constantly reaching
COVID-19 OUTBREAK: Imports also grew 42.3 percent to US$31.51 billion, giving Taiwan a trade surplus of US$5.1 billion, despite a sharp decline in consumer activity Exports last month surged 35.1 percent year-on-year to US$36.65 billion, the second-highest level in history, as demand for electronics remained strong, while a low base meant that non-technology products posted faster growth, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The improving global economy accounted for the impressive showing that is likely to extend into the second half of the year with the arrival of the high sales season, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told an online news conference in Taipei. “‘Hot’ is the most appropriate word to characterize the state of exports,” Tsai said, forecasting an upswing of 29 to 33