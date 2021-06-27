At only 29, Nigerian pop-artist Osinachi has sold paintings on Microsoft Word for several thousand euros, or the equivalent amount in ether, a cryptocurrency often used to buy digital art.
One of his works, Becoming Sochukwuma, shows a black dancer wrapped in a tutu made of African fabric, dreadlocks tied in a bun, swirling on a computer screen. However, what makes the painting truly unique is its endorsement with an NFT (non-fungible token) — a set of data stored in a blockchain that is used as a certificate of ownership.
The digital painting was sold in April for US$80,000 worth of virtual money on the crypto-art market, a growing business in Africa’s most populous country.
Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei / AFP
Worldwide, NFTs, which serve as a unique identifier, have reassured collectors when buying online art and propelled digital artists to stardom.
Between January and May, NFTs generated around US$2.5 billion worth of transactions according to the Web site NonFungible.com, sparking the interest of global auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s.
Osinachi’s pieces have done very well on this emerging market and in just a few months the young man has become the most famous African crypto-artist.
He was already using Microsoft Word to paint when he was at university, but “gallerists didn’t care about digital art” until recently, he told Agence France-Presse.
It was in 2017 that he discovered he could sell his artwork directly to buyers using a blockchain — where a record of NFT ownership can be stored.
In the past six months, as cryptocurrencies and NFTs have boomed, digital art like Osinachi’s has thrived.
“Now, galleries are after him,” said Oyindamola Fakeye, creative director at the Center for Contemporary Art in the country’s cultural capital Lagos. “He has a very positive influence on other African digital artists.”
Blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFTs are terms that are no longer foreign to Osinachi, who spends a lot of time in person and online explaining what they are to other artists. Many creative minds and entrepreneurs in Nigeria are inspired by his success.
It’s a “revolution in the art space,” said fellow crypto-artist Niyi Okeowo, whose afro-futurist work combines photography, 3D and graphic design. Nigeria has about “a hundred” digital artists, Okeowo says, and “most have been inspired by Osinachi.”
With its large, youthful, creative and connected population, the West African nation has “the potential to lead” when it comes to NFTs, Osinachi believes.
“We have plenty of talents here. The creative energy in Lagos alone is baffling among young people,” Osinachi said.
Nigerians are also fond of cryptocurrencies, contributing to the success of NFTs.
In times of economic crisis, with a devalued naira, a growing number in the country are chosing to invest in digital currency. Last year, more than US$400 million were exchanged in cryptos, making Nigeria the third-largest user of digital money worldwide, behind the US and Russia, according to Statista, a German company specializing in market and consumer data.
Entrepeneur Uyi Omokaro was an early believer in the potential of NFT in Nigeria. This month, he launched Wearmasters, a platform to sell Africa-made NFT art, where he hopes to bring on some of Nigeria’s most talented emerging artists like 23-year-old painter Daniel Pengrapher.
“Our ambition is to give them international visibility through NFT,” Pengrapher said.
For now, NFT collectors are few in the country. One of them is Michael Ugwu, director of a digital studio in Lagos.
“I’m one of the only ones,” Ugwu said.
He started investing in cryptocurrencies in 2017, after several devaluations of the naira, before discovering his real passion: the crypto-art market.
“The traditional art space can be a little bit snobbish,” Ugwu said.
On the crypto-art market, he says he “found a community, so welcoming, so interactive.”
He owns about “a hundred” NFTs he says proudly, but he also considers them investments.
Ugwu has used NFTs as insurance to obtain loans on the crypto-finance market, a process that would take months in the traditional banking system.
Ugwu remains confident, despite recent crypto crashes that automatically devalue his collections. “Most of my friends think that I’m crazy... Let’s wait and see in 10 years.”
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
QUICK CHANGE: After a prolonged drought, the Water Resources Agency said it is preparing for potential floods from intense rainfall this week The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it was easing water restrictions in several regions, thanks to rainfall over the past few days. The water supply alert level has been downgraded from “orange” to “yellow” for Taoyuan and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and from “orange” to “green” for Tainan and Chiayi County, the ministry said. Only Taichung remains under “orange” alert, with round-the-clock decreased water pressure, it said. A combination of water management measures and considerable plum rains and tropical showers has seen reservoirs significantly replenished across the nation, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. Just weeks ago water levels