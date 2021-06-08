A slew of crypto-related accounts in China’s Sina Weibo (微博) platform were blocked over the weekend, as Beijing stepped up a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining.
More actions are expected, including linking illegal cryptoactivities in China more directly with the nation’s criminal law, analysts and a financial regulator said.
Last month, the Chinese State Council vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading, escalating a campaign against cryptocurrencies days after three industry bodies banned crypto-related financial and payment services.
Photo: Reuters
Over the weekend, access to several of widely followed crypto-related Weibo accounts was denied, with a message saying each account “violates laws and rules.”
“It’s a Judgement Day for crypto KOL,” wrote a Weibo bitcoin commentator, or key opinion leader (KOL), who calls herself “Woman Dr. bitcoin mini.”
Her main account was also blocked on Saturday.
“The government makes it clear that no Chinese version of Elon Musk can exist in the Chinese crypto market,” New York University Law School adjunct professor Winston Ma (馬文彥) said, referring to the Tesla Inc founder and cryptocurrency enthusiast.
Ma, author of the book The Digital War, also expects the Chinese Supreme Court to publish a judicial interpretation soon that may link cryptomining and trading businesses with China’s body of criminal law.
The view was echoed by a financial regulator, who said that such an interpretation would address the legal ambiguity that has failed to clearly identify bitcoin trading businesses as “illegal operations.” All the rules against cryptocurrencies so far in China have been published by administrative bodies.
The Weibo freeze comes as Chinese media have stepped up reporting against cryptotrading.
Xinhua news agency has published articles that exposed a series of crypto-related scams. State broadcaster China Central Television has said cryptocurrency is a lightly regulated asset often used in black market trade, money laundering, arms smuggling, gambling and drug dealings.
The stepped-up crackdown also comes as China’s central bank is accelerating testing of its own digital currency.
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Qualcomm Inc yesterday said that it is working with local partners, including Acer Inc (宏碁), to supply new Snapdragon processors for 5G-enabled laptops in its bid to challenge industry leader Intel Corp and expand its presence in the computer market. The US chipmaker entered the notebook computer market four-and-a-half years ago with Microsoft Corp, but did not achieve as much market uptake as it had hoped. Together with Microsoft and Google Inc’s Chrome, Qualcomm aims to transfer all top-class and essential applications on mobile phones to laptop computers, said Alex Katouzian, a senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technologies