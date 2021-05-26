United Renewable Energy Co (URE, 聯合再生), the nation’s biggest supplier of solar cells and modules, yesterday said that it is considering raising prices further in the second half of this year due to rising raw material costs.
Prices of solar modules increased 15 percent in the first half of this year, following a spike in prices of polysilicon and ethylene vinyl acetate film, URE chief financial officer Pan Lay-lay (潘蕾蕾) told an online investors’ conference yesterday.
As of the end of March, prices of polysilicon had surged 140 percent to US$17.8 per kilogram from US$7.5 in July last year after Chinese suppliers cut production, Pan said.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
Silicon wafer prices have risen 70 percent to US$0.54 per unit during the same period, she said.
“Price pressure remains heavy in the third quarter,” Pan said. “The company will adjust its operations and prices to reflect the uptrend of raw material prices.”
URE’s gross margin was minus-1.6 percent in the first quarter, compared with minus-9.4 percent in the first quarter of last year.
Solar modules used to deliver gross margin of between 10 and 15 percent, Pan said, adding that spikes in raw material prices and shipping costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on last quarter’s margin performance.
The company’s net loss last quarter narrowed to NT$554 million (US$19.87 million) from a net loss of NT$713 million a year earlier, and Pan said that financial pressure is easing, as the firm reported a 50 percent reduction in depreciation costs this year.
URE is positive about this year, as revenue is expected to grow significantly from last year’s NT$12.51 billion due to strong demand from overseas and domestic markets.
“We have received more solar module orders than what we can supply. The new large-scale solar projects we landed this year are the main reason for the strong growth,” Pan said.
URE aims to capture a more than 50 percent share of Taiwan’s solar module market this year, Pan said.
The nation is expected to install about 2.2 gigawatts of solar energy systems this year — a conservative URE forecast, she said.
Overseas, URE would this year ship more than 1 gigawatt of solar modules to countries such as the Dominican Republic and the UK, Pan said.
The firm is also expanding into the battery energy storage system market and expects the new business to contribute about NT$1 billion in revenue next year, she said.
URE earlier this month clinched an order worth NT$668 million from Taiwan Power Co (台電) to supply a 15-megawatt battery energy storage system, Pan said.
As renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy are unstable, Taipower plans to launch its first automotive frequency control services using URE’s storage system, she added.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from
DISPUTE: Uniqlo failed to provide enough information to establish the items were not made in part by forced labor, a US customs note said US Customs and Border Protection blocked a shipment of Fast Retailing Co’s Uniqlo shirts in January for breaching an order prohibiting imports of items suspected to be produced by forced labor from China’s state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (新疆生產建設兵團). The blockage of Uniqlo’s cotton men’s shirts, which happened at the Port of Los Angeles, was revealed in a document dated Monday last week in which the US agency denied an appeal by Uniqlo to release the shirts. Uniqlo is the main brand of Asia’s largest apparel retailer, Fast Retailing, and founded by Japan’s richest man, Tadashi Yanai. The US customs document