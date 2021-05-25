A leading Japanese matchmaking app was hacked, likely exposing the personal information of more than 1.7 million account holders, in the latest high-profile online attack.
Net Marketing Co, which runs the Omiai dating app, said that it found evidence of unauthorized access to its servers last month. Among the data exposed were photographs of ID used to confirm the age of users, including drivers’ licenses, insurance cards and passports.
Credit card data were not leaked in the hack, the firm said on Friday, adding that it had yet to confirm misappropriation of the personal information.
The Omiai app, named after the Japanese word for matchmaking, had 6.8 million accounts as of last month, according to its monthly report. While free for women, Omiai generates revenue by charging men and offers plans starting at ￥3,980 (US$36.60) for a one-month subscription.
Shares in Net Marketing slumped by the 19 percent limit at market close yesterday, the most since their listing in 2017.
The firm, which has a market value of about US$70 million, trades on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s First Section.
While Omiai primarily targets users looking for serious relationships, the leak is reminiscent of the hack of adultery Web site AshleyMadison.com in 2015, which exposed the personal data of 37 million users of the site.
Ransomware attacks have also been making headlines this month after hackers who targeted Ireland’s health service threatened to publicly release patient data, as well as following the breach of Colonial Pipeline Co in the US.
Separately, Air India Ltd also said that personal data of an unspecified number of travelers had been compromised after a company that serves India’s national carrier was hacked.
The hackers were able to access 10 years’ worth of data, including names, passport and credit card details, from the Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System, Air India said in a statement on Friday.
It disclosed the scale of the breach nearly three months after it was first informed by the IT provider.
The breach that happened in late February had compromised the data of some major global airlines, too.
SITA at that time had said that Singapore Airlines Ltd, Air New Zealand Ltd and Lufthansa AG were among those affected.
Air India said almost 4.5 million passengers globally were affected in the “highly sophisticated” attack, but did not specify how many of them were its travelers.
It said no password data were breached during the attack and that the company was investigating.
The company said it recommended in an e-mail to its customers that they should change their account passwords as a precaution.
Additional reporting by AP
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from