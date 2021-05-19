Gogoro to launch battery-swapping platform in China

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday announced partnerships with Yadea Technology Group Co (雅迪科技集團) and Jiangmen Dachangjiang Group Co (DCJ, 大江集團) to introduce its battery-swapping platform to China.

The announcement came just three weeks after Gogoro clinched its first major overseas deal with India’s biggest motorcycle maker, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, which plans to adopt the battery-swapping platform by December at the earliest.

DCJ and Yadea have invested in a new joint venture in China that would be responsible for deploying and managing the Gogoro platform in one Chinese city this year and more cities next year, Gogoro said in a statement.

A woman swaps a battery of her electric scooter at the Gogoro’s charging station in Taipei on Aug. 10, 2017. Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters

“We all share an ambitious vision for changing how China’s cities operate in smarter and cleaner ways,” Gogoro founder and chief executive Horace Luke (陸學森) said in the statement.

DCJ and Yadea would develop a range of two-wheeled vehicles built for the battery-swapping platform, the statement said.

Vehicles produced under the partnership would take advantage of the Powered By Gogoro Network program that gives Gogoro’s vehicle manufacturing partners the capability to merge their vehicle technology with Gogoro’s intelligent drivetrains, controllers, components and smart systems, it said.

“To achieve the national strategic goal of ‘emission peak and carbon neutrality’ and to reduce emissions, motorcycle electrification from ‘fuel to electricity’ is an irreversible path,” Li Jianjun (李建軍), DCJ’s executive director of the board, said in the statement.

As the top motorcycle maker in China, DCJ has led the gasoline-powered motorcycle market in sales for 18 consecutive years, with more than 2 million units sold per year, the statement said.

Yadea sold more than 10 million two-wheeled electric vehicles last year, it said.