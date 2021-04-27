World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AIRLINES

ANA raises climate goal

Japan’s biggest airline ANA Holdings Inc yesterday said that it aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 through new technology, emissions trading and other efforts. It comes after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last week announced that Japan would target a 46 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, significantly more than previously pledged. Last year, the company set a target to halve carbon emissions by 2050 compared with 2005 levels. Japanese auto giant Honda Motor Co also last week said that it would aim to have electric and fuel-cell vehicles account for all sales by 2040 to promote climate goals.

ENERGY

Exxon mired in fossil fuels

Exxon Mobil Corp faces an “existential business risk” by pinning its future on fossil fuels as governments move to slash emissions, the Financial Times reported, citing an investor presentation prepared by activist hedge fund Engine No 1. Exxon still has no credible plan to protect value in an energy transition, said the 80-page investor presentation seen by the Financial Times. The San Francisco-based hedge fund also criticized the company’s “value destruction” and “refusal to accept that fossil fuel demand may decline.” Exxon last month said that proposals put forth by the hedge fund, pushing for changes at the oil giant, threaten cash flow and the sustainability of its dividend.

BANKING

Migros settles for US$2.9m

Switzerland’s Migros Bank has agreed to pay German justice authorities about 2.4 million euros (US$2.9 million) to settle allegations it allowed German clients in the past to hide assets from the tax authorities, the bank said yesterday. “The solution that has been reached covers both the bank and its affected employees. The agreement is effective for all German states and brings corresponding legal certainty,” the bank, owned by the Migros cooperative, said in a statement. With a balance sheet of more than 50 billion Swiss francs (US$54.7 billion), Migros Bank is one of the five biggest mortgage lenders in Switzerland.

ENERGY

Qatar plans bond issuance

Qatar Petroleum plans to issue up to US$10 billion of bonds as soon as this quarter to fund a massive natural-gas project, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The state producer is inviting banks to arrange what would be its first US dollar bonds, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The company is seeking US$7 billion to US$10 billion of five, 10 and 30-year notes, the person said. That would make it one of the largest corporate deals this year, and one of the biggest of any kind from emerging markets.

INTERNET

Darktrace lowers IPO value

British cybersecurity company Darktrace is cutting the value of its imminent London flotation as it adopts a cautious approach aimed at avoiding a repetition of Deliveroo’s disastrous public debut, Sky News reported citing people it did not identify. Darktrace and its advisers are leaning toward a price range that would put a valuation of about ￡2.4 billion to ￡2.7 billion (US$3.3 billion to US$3.8 billion) on the loss-making company, Sky said. Darktrace’s initial public offering (IPO) in London is expected to value the company at about US$3 billion to US$4 billion, Bloomberg News reported on April 12, citing a person familiar with the matter.