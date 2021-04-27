AIRLINES
ANA raises climate goal
Japan’s biggest airline ANA Holdings Inc yesterday said that it aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 through new technology, emissions trading and other efforts. It comes after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last week announced that Japan would target a 46 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, significantly more than previously pledged. Last year, the company set a target to halve carbon emissions by 2050 compared with 2005 levels. Japanese auto giant Honda Motor Co also last week said that it would aim to have electric and fuel-cell vehicles account for all sales by 2040 to promote climate goals.
ENERGY
Exxon mired in fossil fuels
Exxon Mobil Corp faces an “existential business risk” by pinning its future on fossil fuels as governments move to slash emissions, the Financial Times reported, citing an investor presentation prepared by activist hedge fund Engine No 1. Exxon still has no credible plan to protect value in an energy transition, said the 80-page investor presentation seen by the Financial Times. The San Francisco-based hedge fund also criticized the company’s “value destruction” and “refusal to accept that fossil fuel demand may decline.” Exxon last month said that proposals put forth by the hedge fund, pushing for changes at the oil giant, threaten cash flow and the sustainability of its dividend.
BANKING
Migros settles for US$2.9m
Switzerland’s Migros Bank has agreed to pay German justice authorities about 2.4 million euros (US$2.9 million) to settle allegations it allowed German clients in the past to hide assets from the tax authorities, the bank said yesterday. “The solution that has been reached covers both the bank and its affected employees. The agreement is effective for all German states and brings corresponding legal certainty,” the bank, owned by the Migros cooperative, said in a statement. With a balance sheet of more than 50 billion Swiss francs (US$54.7 billion), Migros Bank is one of the five biggest mortgage lenders in Switzerland.
ENERGY
Qatar plans bond issuance
Qatar Petroleum plans to issue up to US$10 billion of bonds as soon as this quarter to fund a massive natural-gas project, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The state producer is inviting banks to arrange what would be its first US dollar bonds, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The company is seeking US$7 billion to US$10 billion of five, 10 and 30-year notes, the person said. That would make it one of the largest corporate deals this year, and one of the biggest of any kind from emerging markets.
INTERNET
Darktrace lowers IPO value
British cybersecurity company Darktrace is cutting the value of its imminent London flotation as it adopts a cautious approach aimed at avoiding a repetition of Deliveroo’s disastrous public debut, Sky News reported citing people it did not identify. Darktrace and its advisers are leaning toward a price range that would put a valuation of about ￡2.4 billion to ￡2.7 billion (US$3.3 billion to US$3.8 billion) on the loss-making company, Sky said. Darktrace’s initial public offering (IPO) in London is expected to value the company at about US$3 billion to US$4 billion, Bloomberg News reported on April 12, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled