The families of people who died in a Taroko Express derailment yesterday are each entitled to compensation of at least NT$4.5 million (US$157,712) from Cathay Century Insurance Co (國泰世紀產險) or MSIG Mingtai Insurance Co (明台產險), the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said.
That includes basic coverage of NT$2.5 million in carrier’s liability insurance offered by Cathay Century and NT$2 million in compulsory vehicle liability insurance offered by MSIG Mingtai, the commission said.
The incident killed at least 50 people and injured 146.
Cathay Century, which has underwritten the carrier’s liability insurance policy for the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), would also pay NT$1.4 million each for people severely injured in the crash and NT$400,000 each for those less severely hurt, the FSC said.
The property insurer’s total coverage for a single incident is NT$200 million, according to its contact with the TRA, the FSC said.
MSIG Mingtai, which provides the TRA’s compulsory vehicle insurance, would pay people disabled in the derailment NT$2 million each and NT$200,000 to people less severely injured, the commission said.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and