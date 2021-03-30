China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies.
Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop.
Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced.
Photo: AP
It did not say how large a subsidy to manufacturers that might represent.
Beijing has spent heavily over the past two decades to build up a Chinese chip industry, but its makers of smartphones and other technology still rely on Taiwan, Europe and the US for their most advanced components.
Then-US president Donald Trump cut off Huawei’s access to US processor chips and other technology in 2019 in a fight over Beijing’s industrial ambitions.
Last year, Trump tightened curbs by prohibiting global suppliers from using US technology to make chips for Huawei. That threatens to cripple the firm’s smartphone business, which was the No. 1 global seller early last year, but has dropped out of the top five brands.
Political analysts expect little change in position under US President Joe Biden.
Huawei founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) said in February that it is “very unlikely” sanctions will be lifted.
Processor chips and other semiconductors are China’s biggest single import, totaling more than US$300 billion a year.
Under the latest measure, machinery and raw materials “that cannot be produced or whose performance cannot meet demand” would be exempt from import tax, the government said.
That applies to photoresists, masks, polishing pads and liquids, silicon crystals and wafers, materials to build clean rooms and other production equipment, it said.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Muji and Uniqlo join H&M and Nike, which have faced calls for a boycott due to their positions against forced labor in Xinjiang Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo yesterday became the latest to be embroiled in an escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Muji chain of minimalist furniture and lifestyle stores, saw its shares tumble after it issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of human rights abuses in the area, while several Chinese celebrities abruptly cut ties with Uniqlo, the clothing brand owned by Fast Retailing Co. The firms join the likes of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Nike Inc, which have seen their shares slammed after facing calls to
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and
HIGH-VOLUME PRODUCTION: The new facility would have a capacity of up to 100,000 12-inch wafers per month and employ 3,000 workers, the chipmaker said Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NT$278 billion (US$9.72 billion) fab in Miaoli County, to raise capacity as it is struggling to keep up with demand for its chips. Chip shortages earlier this year suspended operations at some vehicle factories and forced some smartphone makers to phase out lower-end models ahead of schedule. “All our product lines are fully utilized. We expect that the situation will last through the end of next year at least. So we have to build a new fab,” Powerchip chairman Frank Huang (黃崇仁) said on the sidelines of the ceremony. The severe