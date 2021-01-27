South Korea last year recorded its worst growth in more than two decades, the central bank said yesterday, but it is expected to be among the best-performing Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country’s GDP contracted 1 percent from a year earlier, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said, citing weak private spending and exports.
It marked the worst annual growth since 1998, when the South Korean economy shrank 5.1 percent in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis.
Still, South Korea is expected to be among the countries in the OECD group of developed economies least affected by the pandemic.
In the fourth quarter of last year, South Korea’s economy — the world’s 12th-largest — grew 1.1 percent from the previous quarter, data showed, marking a second consecutive quarter of growth amid the pandemic.
The central bank said exports expanded 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter from three months earlier, offsetting a slump in private consumption due to toughened social distancing rules in the past few weeks.
South Korea has shown signs of recovery from the virus downturn and the central bank in November last year forecast the economy to grow 3 percent this year.
“Recovery momentum should gather pace from the second quarter onwards, led by strong export prospects as global growth and 5G deployment pick up speed,” Oxford Economics economist Lloyd Chan said.
“A vaccine rollout around February should also stimulate domestic demand, as it would reduce the need for stringent containment measures,” he said.
Last year, the South Korean government pledged fiscal stimulus of about 310 trillion won (US$280 billion), while the BOK cut interest rates by 75 basis points to 0.5 percent.
Most analysts expect the central bank to retain its accommodative policy stance this year.
“BOK will keep emphasizing financial stability, but that does not mean any unwinding of easier monetary policy adopted after COVID-19,” Meritz Securities Co economist Lee Seung-hoon said.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
FOCUS ON FOUNDRIES: An analyst said that some investors would be disappointed because they were expecting a larger announcement of a partnership with TSMC Intel Corp’s incoming chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger on Thursday pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Gelsinger said. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.” He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role on Feb. 15, but Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once mighty