Line Pay to enter lending business with local banks

Line Pay Taiwan Ltd (連加網路商業) plans to collaborate with 10 local banks to provide personal loans to its users, extending its service beyond the payment business, it said yesterday.

The company would offer special awards to users that seek a loan, but the banks would determine the interest rates and approve loan applications, it said.

Users can check lending information on the banks through Line Pay’s mobile app, it said, adding that CTBC Bank’s (中國信託銀行) annual interest rates start as low as 0.88 percent, while Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) and Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd’s (渣打台灣銀行) rates start at 0.1 percent for the first three years and rise to 2.38 percent and 2.28 percent respectively from the fourth year.

Line Pay Taiwan, which has 8.7 million users, said the new service would give partnering banks access to new clients and boost their loan operations, while users could benefit from special rewards or loan programs.

The company has been working to broaden its business scope in the past few years. In October last year, it worked with Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) and Fubon Insurance Co (富邦產險) to allow users to pay their premiums through the app, while its electronic payment service, Line Pay Money, works with iPass Corp (一卡通票證) to better serve users.

Jko Pay (街口支付), operated by Jko Fintech Co (街口金融科技), is also planning to work with local banks to provide lending services, but has not yet finalized a timeframe to launch the service, it told the Taipei Times by telephone.

Jko Pay has collaborated with Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) and Cathay Century Insurance Co (國泰世紀產險) to allow users to pay premiums through its app, it said.