Line Pay Taiwan Ltd (連加網路商業) plans to collaborate with 10 local banks to provide personal loans to its users, extending its service beyond the payment business, it said yesterday.
The company would offer special awards to users that seek a loan, but the banks would determine the interest rates and approve loan applications, it said.
Users can check lending information on the banks through Line Pay’s mobile app, it said, adding that CTBC Bank’s (中國信託銀行) annual interest rates start as low as 0.88 percent, while Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) and Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd’s (渣打台灣銀行) rates start at 0.1 percent for the first three years and rise to 2.38 percent and 2.28 percent respectively from the fourth year.
Photo courtesy of Line Pay Taiwan Ltd via CNA
Line Pay Taiwan, which has 8.7 million users, said the new service would give partnering banks access to new clients and boost their loan operations, while users could benefit from special rewards or loan programs.
The company has been working to broaden its business scope in the past few years. In October last year, it worked with Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) and Fubon Insurance Co (富邦產險) to allow users to pay their premiums through the app, while its electronic payment service, Line Pay Money, works with iPass Corp (一卡通票證) to better serve users.
Jko Pay (街口支付), operated by Jko Fintech Co (街口金融科技), is also planning to work with local banks to provide lending services, but has not yet finalized a timeframe to launch the service, it told the Taipei Times by telephone.
Jko Pay has collaborated with Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) and Cathay Century Insurance Co (國泰世紀產險) to allow users to pay premiums through its app, it said.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
AWARENESS NEEDED: The central bank urged lenders to know their customers before undertaking business for them and to seek funding in conventional ways The central bank yesterday said that it would take action against four foreign lenders for their involvement in helping companies trade in the deliverable forward market in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. Some grain merchants newly based in Taiwan have since July 2019 been practicing questionable currency-trading activity, with the help of branches and subsidiaries of six foreign banks, the monetary policymaker told an unscheduled news conference. Affiliated firms as of July last year completed currency-related deals they referred to as trading that totaled US$11 billion, which was not in sync with their real business needs, the central bank said after wrapping up