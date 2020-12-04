Major US companies are getting caught up in a US President Donald Trump administration effort to identify companies with ties to the Chinese military that would restrict exports to them.
TTI Electronics Asia PTE Hong Kong Ltd, a subsidiary of a US-based TTI Inc, a Berkshire Hathaway Inc company, is on a draft list of such companies, as is Arrow Asia Pac Ltd, a subsidiary of Arrow Electronics Inc.
Both companies, which distribute electronics, deny links to the Chinese military and say they are taking steps to be removed from the list, if and when it is published.
A spokesman for the US Department of Commerce declined to comment.
The list is part of a draft rule that identifies Chinese and Russian companies the US considers “military end users,” a designation that means US suppliers must seek licenses to sell a broad swath of commercially available items to them.
TTI Electronics Asia is an authorized distributor of electronic components, none of which is a military or defense item, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Arrow made a similar statement on Tuesday.
“Arrow carefully conducted an analysis of the draft rule and has concluded that Arrow Asia Pac Ltd is not a military end-user, nor does it engage in any military end-use as defined in the draft-rule,” it said.
Arrow distributes for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Rand Technology Inc, Intel Corp and Texas Instruments Inc, among many others, Source ESB said.
Reports on Nov. 22 said that the department had drafted a list of 89 Chinese and 28 Russian companies that it determined were “military end users.”
The pending list comes after the department in April expanded the definition of “military end user.”
The department rule includes not only armed service and national police, but any person or entity that supports or contributes to the maintenance or production of military items — even if their business is primarily non-military.
The licenses are more likely to be denied than granted, the department rule says.
The 117-company list is “not exhaustive” and is considered an “initial tranche,” the draft rule said.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT