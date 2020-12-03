The nation’s green bond issuance is expected to set a record of NT$56.6 billion (US$1.97 billion) this year, up 12 percent from NT$50.2 billion last year, as companies took advantage of lower interest rates to raise funds, Taipei Exchange (TPEX) data showed.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday issued NT$12 billion of green bonds in three tranches, the first for the world’s largest contract chipmaker, boosting the nation’s cumulative green bond issuance to NT$53.6 billion this year to date, the data showed.
TSMC has said it would use the proceeds to cover its capital expenditure for green buildings and other projects aimed at environmental improvement.
Photo: Hung Yu-fang, Taipei Times
The coupon rates of TSMC’s green bonds hover between 0.4 and 0.48 percent, lower than the rates of 0.5 to 0.67 percent for the corporate bonds it issued earlier this year, TPEX data showed.
TSMC’s green bonds were the third-largest issuance so far this year, following Orsted Wind Power TW Holding A/S’ green bonds valued at NT$15 billion and Taiwan Power Corp’s (Taipower, 台電) green bonds valued at NT$12.8 billion, the data showed.
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) yesterday said it would issue NT$3 billion of five-year green bonds with a coupon rate of 0.4 percent on the TPEX on Dec. 25, adding that the bonds would rank first in terms of size among all green bonds issued by financial firms.
The bank’s issuance would raise the nation’s cumulative green bond issuance to NT$56.6 billion, which would be a new record for a single year, the data showed.
HSBC Taiwan, which has been focusing on financing offshore wind projects, would use the proceeds to finance the projects and other green loans, the bank’s head of global markets Ruby Ho (何汝平) told the Taipei Times by telephone yesterday.
Although the bank could also use deposits as financial resources, issuing long-term bonds with fixed rates could help keep the bank’s capital ratio and liquidity ratio at better levels, Ho said.
“Green bond issuance has been hot this year, non only in Taiwan, and the primary reason is lower interest rates,” Ho said, adding that the financial instrument is expected to remain popular next year, as the local regulator has been promoting green financing.
Asked if he expects small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to increasingly issue green bonds, Ho said it would depend whether they have specific green projects, as the proceeds from green bonds can only be spent on eligible projects.
Furthermore, as companies need to have a third-party organization check their green projects, which would be a costly process, SMEs might consider issuing green bonds instead of regular corporate bonds when their demand for funds are high enough, Ho said.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A year of crisis for the lira has kept people in Turkey buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum. In the two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared out the leadership ranks blamed for failing to stabilize the lira and draining reserves, Turkish retail investors and firms added US$2.2 billion to their gold holdings, taking them to US$36.4 billion, or almost triple the total last year, Turkish central bank data showed. People are not relenting in their zeal to own