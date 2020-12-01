S&P Global in talks to buy IHS Markit for US$44bn

Bloomberg





S&P Global Inc is said to be in advanced talks to buy IHS Markit Ltd for about US$44 billion, combining two of the biggest data providers for Wall Street in what would be this year’s second-largest deal.

IHS Markit, which provides data, analytics and research, was valued at US$36.9 billion as of the close on Friday, after climbing to a record earlier last week.

The stock has risen 23 percent this year, compared with S&P Global’s 25 percent gain, giving it a market capitalization of US$82.2 billion.

An announcement could come as early as yesterday, said a person familiar with the matter, declining to be identified because the information is not public.

Representatives for S&P Global and IHS Markit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The tie-up would draw comparisons to the London Stock Exchange Group PLC’s (LSE) US$27 billion agreement last year to acquire financial data provider Refinitiv.

Shifts in how traders and investors process information have created opportunities for huge firms to seize on, if they can convince authorities to allow it. The LSE is still negotiating with EU regulators over the deal.

IHS Markit itself was created out of merger and acquisition.

IHS’ US$9.8 billion acquisition of Markit in 2016 combined IHS’ information services with Markit’s indices for financial products, such as credit default swaps, just as electronic trading was feeding intense demand for sets of information.

News of the potential deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The deal would be all stock, the Journal reported, citing unidentified people.