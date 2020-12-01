S&P Global Inc is said to be in advanced talks to buy IHS Markit Ltd for about US$44 billion, combining two of the biggest data providers for Wall Street in what would be this year’s second-largest deal.
IHS Markit, which provides data, analytics and research, was valued at US$36.9 billion as of the close on Friday, after climbing to a record earlier last week.
The stock has risen 23 percent this year, compared with S&P Global’s 25 percent gain, giving it a market capitalization of US$82.2 billion.
An announcement could come as early as yesterday, said a person familiar with the matter, declining to be identified because the information is not public.
Representatives for S&P Global and IHS Markit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The tie-up would draw comparisons to the London Stock Exchange Group PLC’s (LSE) US$27 billion agreement last year to acquire financial data provider Refinitiv.
Shifts in how traders and investors process information have created opportunities for huge firms to seize on, if they can convince authorities to allow it. The LSE is still negotiating with EU regulators over the deal.
IHS Markit itself was created out of merger and acquisition.
IHS’ US$9.8 billion acquisition of Markit in 2016 combined IHS’ information services with Markit’s indices for financial products, such as credit default swaps, just as electronic trading was feeding intense demand for sets of information.
News of the potential deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The deal would be all stock, the Journal reported, citing unidentified people.
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,