Offshore wind farm developers and turbine makers yesterday asked for more flexibility in meeting the government’s localization requirements, as the framework for phase 3 of Taiwan’s offshore wind power development is being finalized.
Taiwanese suppliers also “need competition” to become viable exporters, industry leaders said in Taipei at the Global Offshore Wind Summit Taiwan Virtual 2020.
The localization policy requires international developers to source a number of components from Taiwanese suppliers.
Photo: CNA
“We’ve had some very good and successful experiences with Taiwanese companies where localization makes a lot of sense,” said Niels Steenberg, executive general manager for Offshore APAC for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE).
“Unfortunately on the other side of the coin we’ve been approached by companies who just want short-term profits,” he said.
The lack of competition for certain components among local companies makes it impossible to cut costs, Steenberg said.
“We’re creating Taiwanese single-source companies,” he said. “Export will be non-existent if we end up with an ‘island solution,’ where the individual suppliers are the only suppliers in the supply chain.”
Wpd Taiwan Energy Co (達能能源) chairwoman Yuni Wang (王雲怡) said giving developers “more choice” in how they fulfill the requirements would allow the government to achieve its goal of developing a local industry that can be competitive internationally.
“What we developers would like to see is more flexibility in the localization requirements. If we cannot make one component here, we can make another. If we do not have a choice, the supplier does not have any pressure to improve,” Wang said.
Bureau of Energy Director Yu Chen-wei (游振偉) told the forum that the concerns of international partners are being heard.
“I would like to thank our international partners for their feedback. It is the only way for local businesses to be aware of their flaws,” Yu said. “I know we have a lot of issues in front of us.
The government is still finalizing the draft of the framework that would govern how phase 3 of Taiwan’s wind power development plan is structured, which includes an average annual offshore wind capacity of 1 gigawatt that would be released between 2026 and 2030.
“We hope to create the most friendly and reasonable rules of the game,” Yu said.
Another concern about Taiwan’s plan of becoming a regional exporter is the possibility that other Asia-Pacific countries such as South Korea, Japan and Vietnam would introduce their own localization requirements as they develop their own offshore wind farms.
“We don’t want everybody protecting their own supply chain,” Orsted Asia-Pacific president Matthias Bausenwein said. “If we see item-based frameworks in every market, we will not create the volume needed to fill the factories.”
However, Taiwan still has the advantage of having been the first mover on wind power in the region, Bausenwein said, making it the “front-runner.”
“The decisive factor in the early days that made it possible to invest was because the framework became very clear,” Bausenwein said. “It wasn’t the feed-in-tariff that attracted investors, it was clarity.”
“It’s important to create clarity in the framework going forward. The supply chain is asking for clarity to continue or trigger further investments,” he added.
Taiwan’s offshore wind power industry is projected to be 59 terawatt-hours annually by 2035, reducing carbon emissions by 32.7 million tonnes per year, Yu said.
It is forecast to create an estimated 57,000 jobs, with foreign and domestic investment projected to exceed NT$2.6 trillion (US$89.84 billion), he said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month