Despite increasing demand for electricity and delays in approving new power generation facilities, Taiwan’s power supply is “not a cause for concern,” and there are no plans to continue operating the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County beyond 2025, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday.
The remarks came after Tamkang University economics professor Liao Huei-chu (廖惠珠) called for an extension of the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant’s commission, as new facilities at Singda Power Plant in Kaohsiung, Taichung Power Plant and Hsieh-ho Power Plant in Keelung are still in the environmental review phase.
The three natural gas power projects have been delayed by local government assessments and environmental impact assessments, raising fears of a possible shortfall in energy capacity, Liao said.
Photo: CNA
“There are a lot of hoops to jump through when it comes to the environmental assessment process, but the process is necessary,” Wang said at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Economics Committee.
“There are no plans to extend the tenure of the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant. Our power supply is secure to the end of the year and we will have rolling discussions to make sure it remains that way,” she added.
Speaking to the Taipei Times by telephone, Liao yesterday said that keeping the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant running would be “the lesser of two evils.”
“If demand for electricity outstrips supply, it is better to keep the [plant] running than to keep burning dirty coal,” Liao said.
Electricity demand is set to increase with hotter summers and the trend of businesses returning to Taiwan to invest in production facilities, Liao said.
Taiwan could also raise its electricity rates, which have been frozen at NT$2.6 per kilowatt-hour since September 2018, Liao added.
“It is one of the cheapest rates for power in the world,” Liao said, “If we let prices go up, usage will naturally go down, but it is a political decision to keep power cheap.”
Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) told the Taipei Times that the natural gas power projects would be less polluting than coal-fired power plants, but local environmental concerns remain.
“For instance, building a receiving tank by the coastline could have an impact like any large construction,” Chang said.
The power usage capacity is at “green,” meaning that there is an operating reserve of 10 percent and an operating reserve margin of 15 percent, he said.
“Imagine a basketball team. The players on the court represent the capacity being used, the players on the bench ready to go in the game represent the operating reserve and all the players that are not on the court represent the operating reserve margin,” Chang said.
To assure stability, Taipower has kept some older coal-burning plants that local authorities and environmental groups said should be decommissioned on standby, he said.
“Most of the time they are not used,” he added.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said that it plans to invest substantially on expanding its fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) to better serve its local customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The company said it plans to expand its production space by 50 percent in the next five years and its workforce by about 40 percent, Merck Group Taiwan managing director Dick Hsieh (謝志宏) told a media briefing in Taipei. Hsieh declined to disclose investment details, but said that the latest investment would exceed the total amount Merck has invested in Taiwan over the past few years. Those investments would be