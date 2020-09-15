EQUITIES
TAIEX breaches 12,700
The TAIEX yesterday moved higher to close above 12,700, as Apple Inc suppliers and other tech shares attracted buying ahead of the expected release of new iPhone models. However, turnover was low as investors waited on the sidelines to see what decisions would be made by major central banks later this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 111.87 points, or 0.88 percent, at 12,787.82. Turnover was NT$178.884 billion (US$6.07 billion), falling short of the NT$197.3 billion average over the previous five sessions, they said. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$9.58 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
ELECTRONICS
VLI application approved
The Securities Listing Review Committee of the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday approved an initial listing application from VIA Labs Inc (VLI, 威鋒電子), the exchange said in a statement. VLI, which is 66.22 percent owned by chip designer VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), is a supplier of USB and USB power delivery controllers for multifunctional devices and platforms. With paid-in capital of NT$600 million, the company reported earnings per share of NT$2.1, NT$2.07 and NT$4.05 from 2017 to last year respectively. In the first six months of this year, the company posted net income of NT$156 million, up 49 percent year-on-year, or earnings per share of NT$2.61. Revenue totaled NT$933 million in the first six months, up 35 percent year-on-year. VLI shares closed up 10 percent at NT$351 on the Emerging Stock Board.
RESTAURANTS
Kura Sushi Asia set to debut
Kura Sushi Asia Co Ltd (亞洲藏壽司), the Taiwanese subsidiary of Japanese sushi chain Kura Sushi Inc, is to list on the Taipei Exchange on Thursday, with chairman Kentaro Nishikawa saying that the debut is motivated by the idea of boosting its stronghold in Taiwan before expanding into other Asian nations. Established in 2014, Kura Sushi Asia operates 27 outlets in Taiwan. The group has 477 outlets in Japan, while its US subsidiary, established in 2009, operates 25 outlets.
PROPERTY
Hotel project scrapped
Formosa International Hotels Corp (晶華酒店) yesterday said that it has terminated a plan to develop an office building into a new hotel with Chunghwa Post Co (中華郵政), as the work schedule — including urban design and urban renewal reviews, and applications for building permits — would take longer than expected. The company said that as it does not expect to start work on the project before the end of this year, the two sides have agreed to terminate it. The plan had been to convert an office building into a hotel under the Silks Place (晶英酒店) brand.
CHIPMAKERS
TSMC to pay Sports bonus
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to pay NT$504 million of special Sports Day bonuses to its employees, even though the event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TSMC said that it would issue a bonus of NT$12,000 to each of its employees in Taiwan who joined the company before May 31. About 42,000 employees are eligible for the bonus, meaning that NT$504 million would be paid out in employees’ salaries next month, the company said. While this year’s payment per employee is the same as last year, each employee is also to receive a NT$1,000 merchandise voucher, TSMC said.
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
5G DEMAND: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co benefited by receiving rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co, as Huawei stocks up on chip inventory Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said that revenue last month climbed to a record NT$122.88 billion (US$4.16 billion) thanks to robust demand for advanced chips used in 5G-related applications. Revenue last month increased 15.8 percent year-on-year from NT$106.12 billion and rose 16 percent month-on-month from NT$105.96 billion, TSMC added. The strong monthly revenue could pave the way for quarterly revenue to match the chipmaker’s expectation of a sequential increase of 7.9 to 10.8 percent for a total of US$11.2 billion to US$11.4 billion this quarter. TSMC, which counts Huawei Technologies Co (華為) as its second-biggest
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to