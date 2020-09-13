Standing at a glowing furnace on a boat at the foot of the Rialto Bridge on Venice’s Grand Canal, Matteo Tagliapietra blows glass in a mesmerizing demonstration of centuries-old Murano glassmaking.
The world-famous brand might take pride of place in the souvenir shops that pepper the alleyways in the Italian lagoon city, but 70 percent of the glass objects sold are actually fake and not produced in Venice, said Luciano Gambaro, head of an association that promotes Murano glassware.
So for the fourth consecutive year, authorities have organized “Venice Glass Week,” a series of events to raise awareness of “real” Murano glass, one of Italy’s most famous exports.
Photo: AFP
A history that began in 1291 when La Serenissima, as the Venetian sovereign state was then known, ordered all glassmakers working in the old town to move to the island of Murano on the lagoon, as they had caused too many fires in the center.
Coinciding with the Venice International Film Festival, glass week is a way to “shine the spotlight on what Murano represents,” said Gambaro, as he showed off his family enterprise on the island.
At the heart of his treasure trove lies the furnace room where Tagliapietra, his associate, reigns king.
Photo: AFP
Sporting black shorts and white socks, Tagliapietra uses his blow pipe to shape a vase with meticulous movements.
“The methods have been the same for centuries. At the time of La Serenissima, glassmakers were superstars,” he said with a smile as he modeled his artwork. “Now, we do less and less mass production in favor of custom orders.”
“That way, we’re returning to the origins of Murano glassware, using all our potential for creativity. Murano must continue to evolve, change and adapt, that is the future,” Gambaro said. “Whoever just does what he has done all his life has no future.”
That thought has also spurred the glassmakers of Murano to leave their island to meet their customers and publicize their work.
Among the initiatives launched by the glassmaking sector is an exhibition near the famed Gallerie dell’Accademia museum, showing off works made by artists who are under 35, and each evening, a 14m-long boat that carries a furnace gives demonstrations of glassmaking in emblematic parts of the city.
To fight against counterfeits, many of which are imported from Asia, the region of Veneto created the registered trademark of “Vetro Artistico Murano” in 1994.
It certifies that products sporting the logo with an identification code are made on the island, but the dramatic fall in tourists caused by flooding in November last year and then the COVID-19 pandemic has hit local trade badly.
“Our sector is undoubtedly suffering, especially those who live exclusively off the local market, they’re in a bad situation, but the international market is starting to get going again,” Gambaro said.
Far from the imported glassware that fetches a couple of euros, some Murano glassware can cost tens of thousands.
“Our works are present from Versailles to Saint Petersburg via Madrid,” Gambaro said. “Our history spans more than eight centuries and has never stopped, even if we have already experienced crises.”
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at