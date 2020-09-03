Australian farmers would be forced to sell their barley supplies to the domestic livestock industry or cheaper international markets after China effectively banned imports from the nation, Australian farmers said yesterday.
China late on Tuesday said that it would ban barley imports from Australia’s largest grain exporter, just weeks after it slapped a more than 80 percent tariff on shipments from the nation.
Barley shipments from CBH Grain Pty Ltd would be halted after pests were found on multiple occasions, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on its official WeChat account.
CBH, a cooperative of farmers, denied the charge as it said it would work with the government in Canberra to overturn the ruling.
The ruling has seen Chinese processors shun other Australian sellers amid fears that Beijing could ban other grain handlers.
As a result, Australian farmers would now target the domestic market, where demand is unusually high after a three-year drought wilted large areas of pasture.
“The financial hit will be enormous, but we can look at domestic livestock market, which doesn’t have much feed at hand after the drought,” said Andrew Weidemann, a grain grower in Victoria state.
“The big issue is next year. If the season continues, there will be pasture, and so farmers like myself will have to switch to other crops” he added.
China had until earlier this year bought as much as 70 percent of Australia’s barley exports.
However, with that market closed, Australian farmers are likely to receive about A$50 (US$37) per tonne less than what China would typically pay.
The disruption of Australia’s barley market comes amid souring bilateral relations with Beijing.
Already inflamed by Canberra’s allegations that China was meddling in its domestic affairs, relations worsened when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
China just weeks later slapped on the tariff.
Last month, it said it would also investigate whether Australian wine was being dumped into its largest buyer, a review that has since been expanded to include possible subsidies.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
Silicon Valley has been hard at work on the vexing challenge of autonomous cars. Now veterans of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) and Tesla Inc are announcing what they have been up to: a new start-up working on self-flying airplanes for cargo. Reliable Robotics Corp is not trying to invent a new kind of aircraft. The idea is to bring autonomous capability to existing planes, starting with smaller aircraft that ferry cargo. In June, with approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Reliable Robotics demonstrated a fully automated remote landing of a Cessna 208 Caravan turboprop owned by FedEx Corp. Reliable