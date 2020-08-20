Automation Intelligence event opens doors in Taipei

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show began at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center yesterday, with many exhibitors emphasizing the importance of a “digital transition,” which they said helps manufacturers boost production capacity and quality.

At the exhibition, robotic arms demonstrate their ability to slow operations when they detect humans nearby, which helps prevent accidents, while at another booth, a demonstration shows how logistics systems can decrease the staff required to manage a warehouse.

“The production line of the future will require cooperation between humans and machines,” Qisda Corp (佳世達) business solution group general manager Michael Lee (李昌鴻) said. “The ‘swiping’ generation grew up with smart technology and they are about to enter the manufacturing workforce.”

Masks roll off a machine on the first day of the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center yesterday. Photo: CNA

Other exhibitors include machinery maker Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技), pneumatic parts maker Taiwan Chelic Corp (台灣氣立), Teco Electric & Machinery Co (東元電機), power and thermal solutions provider Delta Electronics Co (台達電), industrial computer maker Advantech Co Inc (研華), Techman Robot Inc (達明機器人), the Industrial Technology Research Institute and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The annual show is hosted by the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robotics Association and is held as an online/offline exhibition where people can walk the floors in Taipei while people joining online can peruse virtual booths.

At the opening ceremony, Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) called for his ministry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Education to work together to take Taiwan’s trillion-New Taiwan dollar mechanical industry to the next level.

The exhibition is open through Saturday at the Nangang Exhibition Center’s halls 1 and 2.