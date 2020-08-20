The Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show began at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center yesterday, with many exhibitors emphasizing the importance of a “digital transition,” which they said helps manufacturers boost production capacity and quality.
At the exhibition, robotic arms demonstrate their ability to slow operations when they detect humans nearby, which helps prevent accidents, while at another booth, a demonstration shows how logistics systems can decrease the staff required to manage a warehouse.
“The production line of the future will require cooperation between humans and machines,” Qisda Corp (佳世達) business solution group general manager Michael Lee (李昌鴻) said. “The ‘swiping’ generation grew up with smart technology and they are about to enter the manufacturing workforce.”
Photo: CNA
Other exhibitors include machinery maker Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技), pneumatic parts maker Taiwan Chelic Corp (台灣氣立), Teco Electric & Machinery Co (東元電機), power and thermal solutions provider Delta Electronics Co (台達電), industrial computer maker Advantech Co Inc (研華), Techman Robot Inc (達明機器人), the Industrial Technology Research Institute and the Ministry of Science and Technology.
The annual show is hosted by the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robotics Association and is held as an online/offline exhibition where people can walk the floors in Taipei while people joining online can peruse virtual booths.
At the opening ceremony, Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) called for his ministry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Education to work together to take Taiwan’s trillion-New Taiwan dollar mechanical industry to the next level.
The exhibition is open through Saturday at the Nangang Exhibition Center’s halls 1 and 2.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a NT$1.83 billion (US$62 million) loss for last quarter, its 9th consecutive quarterly loss, as its expansion into virtual-reality headsets has yet to bear fruit, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. On an annual basis, that was an improvement from the NT$2.22 billion loss it registered in the same period last year, but on a quarterly basis, it widened from a loss of NT$1.68 billion in the first quarter. Second-quarter revenue was NT$1.34 billion, up 1.02 percent sequentially, but down 52.14 percent from a year earlier. Gross margin rose to 26.5 percent from 20.3
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
INCREASING PRESSURE: Pegatron chief financial officer Louise Wu said the merger would allow them to be more flexible when meeting customer needs Pegatron Corp (和碩), an Apple Inc assembly partner, yesterday said that it would fully absorb metal casing subsidiary Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝) in a NT$14.5 billion (US$490.93 million) deal to improve the companies’ competitiveness in the phone assembly supply chain. When Pegatron and Casetek suspended trading earlier in the day, speculation swirled that a possible purchase by China’s Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) might be in the cards, but the announcement of the merger dispelled any conjecture. The board of directories of each company agreed that Pegasus Ace Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pegatron, would purchase Casetek in a reverse triangular