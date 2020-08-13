MANUFACTURING
Optimax to sell factories
Optimax Technology Corp (力特光電), a supplier of polarizing films that are a central component of LCD technology, yesterday said that its board of directors has agreed to sell factories and equipment in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) for NT$3.65 billion (US$123.56 million). Optimax said it expects to book an asset disposal gain of NT$650 million after deducting expenses and plans to use the proceeds to repay bank loans. As of June 30, Optimax had about NT$6.2 billion in debts with 18 banks, a company financial statement showed.
NETWORKING
Accton results miss mark
Communications solutions provider Accton Technology Corp (智邦科技) yesterday reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net profit decreased 16 percent year-on-year to NT$1.16 billion, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$2.07, Accton said in a statement. Revenue declined 8 percent from a year earlier to NT$12.63 billion last quarter. In the first half of the year, net profit rose 2.1 percent annually to NT$2.19 billion, or EPS of NT$3.93, while revenue fell 2.3 percent to NT$24.35 billion. The company also approved the appointment of Melody Chiang (江映慧) and Jackal Lee (李訓德) as senior vice presidents, effective immediately.
MANUFACTURING
Chelic reports NT$47m profit
Pneumatic parts maker Taiwan Chelic Corp Ltd (台灣氣立) yesterday reported better-than-expected net profit of NT$47.26 million for the second quarter, up 335.68 percent from a year earlier, or EPS of NT$0.71. Revenue increased 29.47 percent to NT$459 million, the company said in a statement. Gross margin improved to 35 percent last quarter, thanks to orders related to 5G devices, consumer electronics, automation equipment, machine tools and welding facilities, it said. Business in the second half of the year would be better than the first half on the back of strong demand for industrial automation products, the company said.
INTERNET
Mozilla to lay off workers
Mozilla Corp (MoCo), the developer of the Firefox Internet browser, is to lay off 250 people and restructure its organization, as the pandemic has affected its business. In a statement to employees, Mozilla chief executive officer Mitchell Baker said that the pandemic significantly affected the firm’s revenue and prompted the need to reduce the size of its workforce. “We are reducing the size of the MoCo workforce by approximately 250 roles, including closing our current operations in Taipei, Taiwan. Another 60 or so people will change teams,” Baker said.
FOOTWEAR
BASF opens center
German chemical firm BASF SE on Tuesday opened its first global Footwear Innovation Center in Taiwan, with the aim of allowing brands to optimize manufacturing processes and improve efficiency. The 650m2 center in Changhua County is in a compound belonging to BASF’s strategic partner Longterm Concept (隆鼎). BASF said in a news release that one of the goals of the center is to “bring footwear professionals, manufacturers and designers together to cocreate new-generation footwear.” The center would also feature a slew of interactive footwear exhibits and house a biomechanics lab for the development of new footwear solutions, it said.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion). In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier. TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year. The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies. TSMC has no plans to