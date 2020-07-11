While many exhibitions and trade shows have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 was packed yesterday for the Taipei Pet Show, with most people opting to carry their pets in special strollers while perusing the latest in pet food, toys and other items from around the world.
More than 1,000 stalls were offering everything from exotic kibble and ice cream for dogs to environmentally friendly cat litter, while pet transport solutions were popular, including strollers of different shapes and sizes, and even pet backpacks so that owners can take their “furry kids” (毛孩) with them everywhere.
Small local firms are also well-represented at the show, which began yesterday and runs until Monday.
Photo: Angelica Oung, Taipei Times
Their offerings include pet birthday cakes, cosplay collars, portrait and photography services, pet astrology services and dog massages.
Pet food vendor David Huang (黃晨洋), who brought the Margot and Billy range of dog ice cream to Taiwan last year, said that pet food now needs to be the same quality as food the owners would eat.
In his 27 years in the industry, Huang said that he has seen a huge change in how pets are treated in Taiwan.
“At first they weren’t much different from livestock. Then they became companions. Now, they are seen as a member of the family,” Huang said.
The owner of Chen-chen, a two-year-old Maltese, said: “When I’m happy she’s happy, and when she’s happy I’m happy. That is the best.”
“She is spoiled because we give her a lot of fresh food at home,” said the owner of Lili, a schnauzer, who turned her nose up at offerings of kibble made with salmon, lamb and even kangaroo.
Dogs and cats are set to outnumber children under the age of 15 in Taiwan for the first time in the second half of this year, according to data compiled by the Council of Agriculture and the Ministry of the Interior.
The Pets Foods & Appliances Association ROC estimates the local pet market at NT$50 billion (US$1.69 billion) per year, with strong potential for further growth.
