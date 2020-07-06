Auto parts maker Mobiletron Electronics Co (車王電子) and its subsidiary RAC Electric Vehicles Inc (華德動能) on Saturday held a beam-raising ceremony at their new manufacturing plant in the Port of Taichung Export Processing Zone (中港加工區).
With a NT$2.5 billion (US$84.43 million) investment, the new plant is to be a smart manufacturing base for electric vehicles, the Export Processing Zone Administration (EPZA) said in a statement on the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Web site.
The plant, which occupies 2.07 hectares, is expected to install manufacturing equipment for a trial production to start in the first half of next year, the administration said.
The plant is estimated to provide 800 job opportunities after it starts mass production in the second half of next year, and is expected to boost domestic development of electric buses and energy storage systems, it said.
Mobiletron, headquartered in Taichung’s Daya District (大雅), early last year announced the investment plan, and the ministry in March last year approved it to join a three-year investment program, under which the government provides returning firms with assistance on taxation, financing, land, utilities and labor.
The company, which manufactures battery management systems for vehicles, has in the past few years focused on developing driver assistance systems, energy storage systems and electric buses.
Although it has production facilities in Taiwan and China, as well as sales offices in the US and Europe, it has gradually relocated some high-margin production lines to Taiwan, to increase manufacturing capacity and diversify risk amid a US-China trade dispute.
Mobiletron reported cumulative revenue of NT$895.49 million for the first five months of the year, down 20.75 percent from a year earlier. Net profit for the first quarter was NT$10.44 million, down from NT$40.51 million a year earlier. Earnings per share declined from NT$0.41 to NT$0.11.
Mobiletron chairman Kim Tsai (蔡裕慶), EPZA director-general Huang Wen-guu (黃文谷) and EPZA Port of Taichung branch director Liang You-wen (梁又文) attended the ceremony, the ministry said.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range
ROW: A probe would determine if the rights of shareholders who were not allowed to vote yesterday had been violated, while the stock exchange also wants answers The election of board directors yesterday at Tatung Co (大同) sparked controversy after the company blocked some institutional and individual shareholders from participating in the general shareholders’ meeting, prompting the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to announce that the vote would be investigated. Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷) was re-elected as chairwoman of the household-appliance maker’s nine-member board, but prior to the vote she announced that several shareholders would not have voting rights. They were being denied a vote because they had contravened the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法), and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and