Seven firms to invest NT$3.4bn in local factories

ADDING UP: The ministry of Economic Affairs has approved more than NT$1 trillion in investments that are expected to provide more than 85,000 jobs

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday approved NT$3.4 billion (US$114.82 million) in investments from seven small and medium-sized enterprises through a government program that provides assistance for financing, taxation, land, utilities and labor.

As of Friday, the ministry had approved 545 companies — ranging from returning Taiwanese businesses to domestic companies large and small — to invest a total of NT$1.043 trillion through three government incentive programs.

The investments are expected to provide 86,907 jobs, while another 55 companies are waiting for approval, the ministry said in a statement.

Among the firms approved on Friday is Grand HC Auto Tooling Corp (貫理工業), which plans to expand its manufacturing capacity by investing NT$1 billion to set up new production lines at its plant in Taoyuan’s Pingzhen District (平鎮).

Grand HC produces structural auto parts such as bumpers and mainly targets the US aftermarket business.

The company plans to add smart production lines, focusing on manufacturing bumpers, to increase its market share in North America, the ministry said.

Suen Cheng Enterprise Co Ltd (宣承實業) plans to invest NT$300 million to add smart manufacturing facilities at New Taipei City’s Tung Feng Industrial Park (東豐工業區), as the metal stamping parts maker’s major clients are moving more production to Taiwan amid a US-China trade dispute, the ministry said.

Ta Tun Electric Wire & Cable Co (大東電業) plans to spend NT$200 million introducing automated production facilities and integrated service systems at its plant in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District (楊梅).

The company hopes the new investment would help increase production efficiency and integrate its overseas supply chains, the ministry said.

Brilliant Village Steel Co (燁村鋼鐵), a downstream firm of China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), plans to spend more than NT$200 million establishing a smart plant in Taichung’s Shalu District (沙鹿), as its current Taichung facilities are old and lack capacity to meet growing orders for exercise equipment and bicycle-related products, the ministry said.

Bison Advanced Technology Co (倢鋒科技), which provides cable harness products, plans to build a plant in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢). It is to invest NT$200 million to develop products for semiconductor, automotive, robotics and aerospace equipment industries, the ministry said.

El Dorado Corp (易度企業), which manufactures chemicals for metal surface treatment and provides industrial effluent treatment solutions, plans to add smart process and management systems at its plant in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭), and Kingdom Vehicle Inspection Co (冠羿驗證) plans to spend NT$700 million constructing laboratories for new energy vehicles in the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區), the ministry said.