The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday approved NT$3.4 billion (US$114.82 million) in investments from seven small and medium-sized enterprises through a government program that provides assistance for financing, taxation, land, utilities and labor.
As of Friday, the ministry had approved 545 companies — ranging from returning Taiwanese businesses to domestic companies large and small — to invest a total of NT$1.043 trillion through three government incentive programs.
The investments are expected to provide 86,907 jobs, while another 55 companies are waiting for approval, the ministry said in a statement.
Among the firms approved on Friday is Grand HC Auto Tooling Corp (貫理工業), which plans to expand its manufacturing capacity by investing NT$1 billion to set up new production lines at its plant in Taoyuan’s Pingzhen District (平鎮).
Grand HC produces structural auto parts such as bumpers and mainly targets the US aftermarket business.
The company plans to add smart production lines, focusing on manufacturing bumpers, to increase its market share in North America, the ministry said.
Suen Cheng Enterprise Co Ltd (宣承實業) plans to invest NT$300 million to add smart manufacturing facilities at New Taipei City’s Tung Feng Industrial Park (東豐工業區), as the metal stamping parts maker’s major clients are moving more production to Taiwan amid a US-China trade dispute, the ministry said.
Ta Tun Electric Wire & Cable Co (大東電業) plans to spend NT$200 million introducing automated production facilities and integrated service systems at its plant in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District (楊梅).
The company hopes the new investment would help increase production efficiency and integrate its overseas supply chains, the ministry said.
Brilliant Village Steel Co (燁村鋼鐵), a downstream firm of China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), plans to spend more than NT$200 million establishing a smart plant in Taichung’s Shalu District (沙鹿), as its current Taichung facilities are old and lack capacity to meet growing orders for exercise equipment and bicycle-related products, the ministry said.
Bison Advanced Technology Co (倢鋒科技), which provides cable harness products, plans to build a plant in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢). It is to invest NT$200 million to develop products for semiconductor, automotive, robotics and aerospace equipment industries, the ministry said.
El Dorado Corp (易度企業), which manufactures chemicals for metal surface treatment and provides industrial effluent treatment solutions, plans to add smart process and management systems at its plant in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭), and Kingdom Vehicle Inspection Co (冠羿驗證) plans to spend NT$700 million constructing laboratories for new energy vehicles in the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區), the ministry said.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range
ROW: A probe would determine if the rights of shareholders who were not allowed to vote yesterday had been violated, while the stock exchange also wants answers The election of board directors yesterday at Tatung Co (大同) sparked controversy after the company blocked some institutional and individual shareholders from participating in the general shareholders’ meeting, prompting the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to announce that the vote would be investigated. Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷) was re-elected as chairwoman of the household-appliance maker’s nine-member board, but prior to the vote she announced that several shareholders would not have voting rights. They were being denied a vote because they had contravened the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法), and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and