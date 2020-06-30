Nissan Motor Co chief executive officer Makoto Uchida yesterday told shareholders that he is giving up half his pay after the Japanese automaker sank into the red amid plunging sales and plant closures in Spain and Indonesia.
Uchida apologized for the poor results and promised a recovery by 2023, driven by cost cuts and new models showcasing electric-vehicle and automated-driving technology.
“We will tackle these challenges without compromise,” he told a livestreamed meeting. “I promise to bring Nissan back on a growth track.”
Photo: AP
Nissan, based in Yokohama, Japan, sank into its first annual loss in 11 years, reporting a ￥671.2 billion (US$6.3 billion) loss for the fiscal year that ended in March. It has not given a projection for this fiscal year, citing uncertainties over the COVID-19 outbreak.
One angry shareholder got up and said that executives should give up more of their pay since investors were getting zero dividends.
Another said that Nissan needed to do more to strengthen its governance, adding that things have been getting worse, not better, since the departure of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested in late 2018.
One stock owner appeared to speak up for Ghosn, saying that Nissan had lost people’s trust after ousting him without giving him a chance to defend himself over problems that might have been solved internally, instead appearing to collude with prosecutors and government officials.
Nissan officials denied any collusion and said that the company has sued in civil court, seeking compensation for the damages it says it suffered because of Ghosn.
Ghosn was set to face trial in Tokyo on charges of under-reporting future compensation and breach of trust when he fled to Lebanon late last year.
He says he is innocent.
Uchida again outlined Nissan’s strategy to focus on three major global markets — Japan, China and North America, including Mexico — and relying on alliance partners for the other markets.
The company also plans to reduce the number of models it offers.
Yet one investor said that Nissan’s sales were not picking up in the US or China, and its stock prices were continuing to slip.
Uchida said that Nissan wants to close its Barcelona plant, but added that negotiations were ongoing.
Auto union workers have protested the move, which would lead to the loss of 3,000 jobs in the region.
One shareholder got applause from the crowd when he said that Nissan lacks an attractive vision compared with Toyota Motor Corp, which is aggressively developing ecological technology, and Honda Motor Co, which boasts robots and jets in its lineup.
After a nearly two-hour shareholders’ meeting, the reappointment of all 12 Nissan board members was approved.
The board members include Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman of Nissan’s alliance partner Renault SA, who took part online from France, but said nothing.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to