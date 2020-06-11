As Taiwan’s relations with the US are better than ever, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has a chance to make progress on a US-Taiwan free-trade agreement (FTA) this year, American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei (AmCham) chairman C.W. Chin (金奇偉) said yesterday.
US-Taiwan relations are at their best ever, as Taiwan earned respect and goodwill through its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, while there is a high chance of seeing a breakthrough with the US as Washington seeks trusted allies in the Indo-Pacific region, Chin told a news conference in Taipei.
“We are optimistic that both governments are more likely to make progress in starting FTA negotiations this year, despite the restrictions on international air travel amid the pandemic, which has posed a challenge to US Trade Representative officials for the US-China trade talks,” Chin told the Taipei Times at the event.
Photo: CNA
As Tsai, who began her second term last month, is under no re-election pressure, she is expected to more proactively address the issue of a ban on imports of US pork and some beef products, which has been regarded as the main obstacle to an FTA between the US and Taiwan, Chin said.
In its annual white paper released yesterday, AmCham for the second consecutive year urged the US government to enter into negotiations with Taiwan for a bilateral trade agreement.
Despite the US’ displeasure with Taiwan’s import restrictions on certain US beef and pork products, “Washington’s position that resolution of those issues must be a precondition for starting FTA negotiations has not achieved positive results,” AmCham wrote in its “Message to Washington” section of the white paper.
“The chamber believes a different strategy would be more practical — begin talks with the clear understanding that these issues would need to be resolved as part of the negotiations,” the paper said.
“We urge the US and Taiwan to handle their disagreements in a more practical and flexible way,” AmCham president William Foreman told reporters.
Another obstacle to an FTA is China’s opposition, but in the current political environment, Beijing’s opposition might carry less weight than it did in the past and the US administration would likely have to expend less political capital to cope with it, AmCham said.
AmCham also suggested that the US bring the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement process back on track as soon as the travel situation permits.
It also urged Washington to help Taiwan gain participation in international organizations such as the WHO, Interpol and the International Civil Aviation Organization, which have a direct impact on the safety and well-being of its citizens.
AmCham said 11 of the 82 issues raised in last year’s white paper have been resolved, and that it is looking forward to continuing to partner with Taipei to resolve other issues, such as insufficient budget for new drugs and a lack of communication with firms in the digital economy sector.
Taiwan has done a great job of containing COVID-19, and it can leverage its success in fighting the pandemic to show that it is an outstanding place to do business and invest, the chamber said.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were