Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday provided a mild outlook for its business in the upcoming quarters, after revenue fell by a double-digit percentage in the first quarter due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has become challenging for us to maintain growth in both revenue and profit in the short term... The PC market is no longer on an upward trend,” Asustek chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠) told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei.
Citing heavy market uncertainty fostered by the pandemic, Shih said that Asustek’s revenue might be affected in the second half of this year.
Photo: CNA
“Everybody is unsure about how everything will turn out ... but market demand will inevitably be dampened by the coronavirus’ effect on the [global] economy,” he said.
The silver lining is a surge in demand due to global lockdowns, which prompted remote working and distance learning, he added.
Asustek supplies notebook computers, smartphones and motherboards under its brand name.
The company yesterday reported that sales last month increased 29.03 percent year-on-year to NT$30.17 billion (US$1.01 billion).
In the first five months of this year, the company’s cumulative revenue contracted by 4.36 percent on an annual basis to NT$123.66 billion.
Analysts forecast that the company’s second-quarter revenue would increase from the previous quarter due to rush orders driven by work-from-home demand.
Seeking to improve operational efficiency, Shih said that he would accelerate Asustek’s digital transformation.
“We can use machine learning and artificial intelligence to help us figure out the most efficient way to produce and assemble PCs,” he said.
The transformation, prompted by the pandemic and US-China trade tensions, is essential for increasing the company’s competitive edge, Shih said.
While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) new investment in the US is a special case, Shih said that final assembly might be set up in proximity to end markets to better serve customers.
The company is also determined to pursue legal action against employees that commit vendor fraud, he told shareholders.
Asustek early last year reported that two of its employees were involved in corruption schemes against local authorities.
Conspiring with vendors, the employees from the procurement department inflated the prices of PC components during five years, which ended up costing the company nearly NT$90 million, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) reported last month.
“We have adopted a very serious attitude toward this issue,” Shih said, citing the company’s strong emphasis on honor.
“Even though it concerns only an extremely small number of people, we have nonetheless decided to take legal action to show Asustek’s determination [in combating such crimes],” Shih said, adding that the company is collaborating with third parties to help lead throughout internal audits.
The two employees are awaiting trial.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 13 percent year-on-year to US$15.57 billion in the first quarter, with Taiwan remaining the top spender, trade group SEMI showed in a report released on Wednesday. Taiwanese semiconductor makers spent US$4.02 billion on equipment last quarter, up 6 percent from US$3.81 billion year-on-year, the report showed. The nation’s equipment spending was bolstered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investment in leading-edge technologies, including for 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plans to invest between US$15 billion and US$16 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, expecting strong demand for 5G-related chips and