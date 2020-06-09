Japan yesterday reported that its economy contracted at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in the January-to-March period, less than initially estimated.
The update from the Japanese Cabinet Office was an improvement on the 3.4 percent contraction reported earlier.
It said that private sector demand had not dropped as much as previously estimated.
The revision was not surprising and a recovery is expected as countries reopen after their COVID-19 shutdowns, analysts said.
The annual rate is the projected number if the same level of growth or contraction in that quarter lasted for a whole year. The quarter-on-quarter drop was 0.6 percent for real GDP.
The earlier quarter-on-quarter growth estimate was minus-0.9 percent.
Japan’s economy, the world’s third largest, has been stagnant for years and was in trouble even before the pandemic hit consumer spending and other main drivers of growth.
The country also imposed only limited shutdowns to fight the novel coronavirus, leaving less room for a rebound than in some other countries.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc chief market economist Yoshimasa Maruyama said that the upward revision was not surprising.
Given the reopening of economies worldwide a recovery is likely, helped by pent-up demand.
“The Japanese economy will rebound very quickly, but after that, it will again falter and stall,” Maruyama said, as other problems would not disappear even if the fallout from COVID-19 could be brought under control.
A sales tax hike in October last year depressed consumer spending, a major factor behind a 7.2 percent contraction in the final quarter of the year, even before the pandemic hit.
Growth was flat in the quarter before that through September.
Japanese government has ramped up spending and rolled out an unprecedented amount of stimulus to help businesses and consumers weather the crisis.
The unemployment rate has been rising slightly and was at 2.6 percent in April, but joblessness has not shot up in Japan, as it has in the US or other nations where layoffs are more common. Japan also has long had a labor shortage problem.
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 13 percent year-on-year to US$15.57 billion in the first quarter, with Taiwan remaining the top spender, trade group SEMI showed in a report released on Wednesday. Taiwanese semiconductor makers spent US$4.02 billion on equipment last quarter, up 6 percent from US$3.81 billion year-on-year, the report showed. The nation’s equipment spending was bolstered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investment in leading-edge technologies, including for 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plans to invest between US$15 billion and US$16 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, expecting strong demand for 5G-related chips and