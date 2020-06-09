CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) and SinoPac Financial Holdings Co (永豐金控) yesterday reported that net profit for last month fell year-on-year, due to less income from interest and fees.
CTBC Financial’s profit declined 4.5 percent to NT$3.35 billion (US$112.37 million), as profit at its banking unit, CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), plunged 29.6 percent to NT$1.83 billion.
There was “less interest income due to the central bank’s rate cut of 25 basis points in March,” CTBC Financial head of financial management Chiu Ya-ling (邱雅玲) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The lower fee income was because consumers became conservative about wealth management and credit card spending amid the pandemic.”
CTBC Bank last month wrote off half of its US$90 million in loans to Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd (興隆貿易), which filed for bankruptcy protection in April, she said, adding that it would continue negotiating with Hin Leong next month to minimize its losses.
CTBC Financial’s insurance unit, Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽保險), reported that net profit increased 15.6 percent to NT$1.2 billion last month, thanks to rising investment returns in an improving global financial market.
In the first five months of this year, CTBC Financial’s combined profit totaled NT$18.69 billion, up 8.7 percent from a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$0.96, the company’s data showed.
SinoPac Financial’s profit plummeted 9.8 percent annually to NT$963 million, as its banking unit, Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行), saw its profit tumble 21 percent due to higher loan-loss provisions and lower interest income.
For the first five months, SinoPac Financial’s profit totaled NT$4.51 billion, down 20 percent from a year earlier, it said.
Meanwhile, E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) said that net profit grew 21.97 percent annually to NT$1.71 billion last month, but its combined profit in the first five months declined 5.4 percent to NT$7.85 billion, with earnings per share of NT$0.68.
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 13 percent year-on-year to US$15.57 billion in the first quarter, with Taiwan remaining the top spender, trade group SEMI showed in a report released on Wednesday. Taiwanese semiconductor makers spent US$4.02 billion on equipment last quarter, up 6 percent from US$3.81 billion year-on-year, the report showed. The nation’s equipment spending was bolstered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investment in leading-edge technologies, including for 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plans to invest between US$15 billion and US$16 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, expecting strong demand for 5G-related chips and