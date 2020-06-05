TAITRA launches virus aid site

ONE-STOP SERVICE: The Web site provides medical workers, government officials and businesses access to educational videos and ways to buy medical equipment

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) yesterday launched the Taiwan Global Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion, an online information center, in cooperation with more than 2,000 local firms and 20 hospitals.

“While it might seem that the pandemic is behind us ... [the reality is that] COVID-19 hotspots are erupting in densely populated countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Middle East, Africa, and South and Central America,” TAITRA chairman James Huang (黃志芳) told a news conference in Taipei.

“We have highly qualified medical professionals and solid experience in combating the pandemic ... we must leverage our strength and knowledge to help other countries fight the virus,” Huang said

Taiwan External Trade Development Council chairman James Huang introduces the online platform Taiwan Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lin Chin-hua, Taipei Times

“Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping,” he added, quoting President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Pointing to a series of online forums TAITRA hosted in April and last month — during which doctors from the National Cheng Kung University Hospital shared their experience in handling COVID-19 with medical personnel in regions heavily hit by the coronavirus — Huang said that the council has since received overwhelming demand from countries seeking assistance.

“We received many requests to purchase our medical supplies ... which prompted us to set up the pavilion,” he said, adding that TAITRA is working with the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Welfare on the project.

Collaborating with local firms specializing in various areas, such as virus detection, treatment and protection, TAITRA has also enlisted help from 20 hospitals including Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Cheng Hsin General Hospital, China Medical University Hospital and Mackay Memorial Hospital.

The pavilion can be accessed online at anti-covid-19.tw.

With all information provided in English, the Web site offers a one-stop service catering to medical professionals, government officials, corporations and businesses, as well as individuals, Huang said.

The Web site hosts a multitude of educational videos on epidemic prevention, and overseas medical personnel can even request video conferences with local doctors and healthcare providers, Huang said.

“Companies that wish to purchase our medical equipment can do so through the Web site, as all products are clearly listed,” he added.

“The Web site is also connected to Taiwan Centers for Disease Control’s 1922 COVID-19 hotline, which offers international patients more direct access to medical services,” Huang said.

The latter can be reached at 886-800-001-922 if dialing from abroad.

The line provides 24-hour service in Mandarin and English on disease reporting and consultation, Huang said.