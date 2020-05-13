Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) last month saw their net profit decline from the previous month due to less contribution from their insurance units, which reported rising hedging costs as the New Taiwan dollar appreciated 1.5 percent versus the greenback.
Fubon Financial’s net profit decreased 36 percent to NT$5.2 billion (US$174 million) and Fubon Life Insurance Co’s (富邦人壽) net profit plunged 79 percent to NT$1.55 billion.
The life insurer in a statement on Monday attributed the decline in earnings to higher hedging costs and a high comparison base in March.
Cathay Financial’s net profit declined 8 percent month-on-month to NT$4.1 billion, as Cathay Life Insurance Co’s (國泰人壽) net profit dove 27 percent to NT$1.51 billion.
The NT dollar’s strength would reduce the value of the insurer’s US dollar-denominated investments and affect its investment performance, Cathay Life executive vice president Lin Chao-ting (林昭廷) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
“After the TAIEX’s recent recovery to above the 10,000-point mark, we made a profit by selling some equities, which helped offset some foreign-exchange losses,” Lin said.
Cathay Life last month set aside NT$1 billion for foreign-exchange reserves, which could be used by insurance companies to write off half of their foreign-exchange losses, he said.
Despite falling profits, Fubon Financial and Cathay Financial remained the top two most profitable companies respectively among the nation’s 15 financial holdings, their data showed.
The rally in the local stock market last month helped four financial conglomerates to turn profitable. They are Hua Nan Financial Holding Co (華南金控), Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控), China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) and Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控).
Separately yesterday, King’s Town Bank (京城銀行) announced that it would give each of its 900 employees NT$3,000 to boost private consumption and help local businesses, with the total payout expected to reach NT$2.7 million.
The announcement came after the company held its annual general meeting in Tainan, where shareholders approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.5 per share, representing a dividend yield of 4.6 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$32.6 in Taipei trading on Monday.
The bank said it aims to achieve an annual growth of 3 percent in deposit to NT$198.2 billion this year.
However, lending could slightly weaken to NT$157.9 billion, from last year’s NT$158 billion, as many companies have postponed their investment plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue