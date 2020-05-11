The BIO Asia-Taiwan Exhibition is to run from July 22 to 26 in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 2 as scheduled and feature an additional online platform for companies who cannot attend, Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (台灣生物產業協會) said on Thursday.
“This would be the first major biotechnology exhibition since the outbreak of COVID-19. We decided to go ahead as scheduled, considering there is a strong need for biotech companies to make deals and look for partners,” organization president Johnsee Lee (李鍾熙) told a news conference in Taipei.
With the biomedical industry at the front line driving discoveries and developments to combat the pandemic, opportunities are ripe for partnerships, raising funds and making deals, Lee said.
Photo: Chen Yung-chi, Taipei Times
All forums, seminars, partner meetings and business presentations would be accessible online, he added.
The online platform would highlight companies in the exhibition and provide interactive engagement opportunities for visitors, such as exchanging business cards and forming chat groups, Lee said.
The expo is to focus on topics such as combating the pandemic, precision medicine, advanced therapies, investment and collaboration and digital health, Taiwan Bio said.
Taiwan Bio plans to invite WHO representatives as well as global and Asian pandemic experts to share their experiences and discuss the latest developments in rapid diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, it said.
The event is expected to attract more than 2,000 professionals from 600 companies worldwide and host more than 3,500 one-on-one business meetings, Taiwan Bio said.
Citigroup Inc yesterday announced that Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) president Christie Chang (張聖心) would take on an additional role as Citi’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) corporate banking chairwoman. In the expanded role, Chang would further leverage her outstanding leadership, rich business experience and the longstanding relationships built with heavyweight clients to help expand Citi’s regional corporate banking business, the group said. “We look forward to the new leadership building on the strong relationships we have across the region with corporates, financials and public-sector clients, and the 95 percent of the Fortune 500 who bank across the region,” Citi Asia-Pacific head of banking, capital markets
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s No. 3 multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) supplier, yesterday reported a 2.63-fold sequential growth in net profit last quarter, as rising demand for high-capacity passive components used in 5G smartphones, servers and computers boosted gross margin. The company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter, given growing demand for 5G-related applications, work-from-home and online learning trends, as many countries around the world have implemented lockdowns and containment measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Yageo said it is boosting capacity utilization from 50 percent last year to cope with rising customer demand. Supply of passive components has
MEDIA REPORTS: The company said that reports about massive layoffs or unpaid leave programs due to falling orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic were not true Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, yesterday said that its production sites in China are running normally and denied that it had put large numbers of workers on furlough. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), was responding to reports in Chinese and Hong Kong media that it has asked some workers at its Shenzhen complex to take unpaid leave because of orders falling sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese-language Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong, Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) affiliate QQ.com and other media said that Hon Hai on Friday started