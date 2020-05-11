Biotech expo is also to be online

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The BIO Asia-Taiwan Exhibition is to run from July 22 to 26 in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 2 as scheduled and feature an additional online platform for companies who cannot attend, Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (台灣生物產業協會) said on Thursday.

“This would be the first major biotechnology exhibition since the outbreak of COVID-19. We decided to go ahead as scheduled, considering there is a strong need for biotech companies to make deals and look for partners,” organization president Johnsee Lee (李鍾熙) told a news conference in Taipei.

With the biomedical industry at the front line driving discoveries and developments to combat the pandemic, opportunities are ripe for partnerships, raising funds and making deals, Lee said.

Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai, second left, and Taiwan Bio Industry Organization president Johnsee Lee, third left, attend a news conference in Taipei on Thursday as they announce the BIO Asia-Taiwan Exhibition. Photo: Chen Yung-chi, Taipei Times

All forums, seminars, partner meetings and business presentations would be accessible online, he added.

The online platform would highlight companies in the exhibition and provide interactive engagement opportunities for visitors, such as exchanging business cards and forming chat groups, Lee said.

The expo is to focus on topics such as combating the pandemic, precision medicine, advanced therapies, investment and collaboration and digital health, Taiwan Bio said.

Taiwan Bio plans to invite WHO representatives as well as global and Asian pandemic experts to share their experiences and discuss the latest developments in rapid diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, it said.

The event is expected to attract more than 2,000 professionals from 600 companies worldwide and host more than 3,500 one-on-one business meetings, Taiwan Bio said.