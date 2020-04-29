Cashbox Partyworld Co Ltd (錢櫃) representatives yesterday bowed at a news conference to offer their apologies to the public for a deadly fire that broke out at one of the popular karaoke chain’s outlets in Taipei on Sunday.
The company has suspended its business operations in Taiwan for one week to improve fire and building safety at its outlets, Cashbox chief executive officer Lien Fu-tsai (連福財) said.
Cashbox operates 17 KTV outlets in Taiwan. Prior to yesterday’s announcement, six of them had already been ordered to suspend operations for three days after failing safety inspections by local governments on Monday.
Photo: Yang Ya-min, Taipei Times
The fire broke out on Sunday morning at Cashbox KTV’s outlet on Linsen N Road, leaving five dead, more than 40 injured and one person in a critical condition.
Lien said that the family of each victim would receive NT$1 million (US$33,293) on top of NT$100,000 that the company had given them earlier.
The company would also pay other compensation to the families of the victims, and fully cover the medical costs of those injured, he added.
Cashbox board director Yen Chih-ching (嚴智徑) offered his apologies to the public on behalf of chairman Lien Tai-sheng (練台生), who did not attend the news conference.
Yen denied local media reports that Lien Tai-sheng had contacted Taipei City Government officials after the fire.
At a separate news conference at the Taipei Exchange, Cashbox chief financial officer and spokeswoman Eve Kao (高心華) said that she could not report on the company’s potential losses in monetary terms.
The estimated losses would be clear next month, she said.
Cashbox reported NT$212.62 million in consolidated revenue last month, down 28.35 percent from a year earlier, as the COVID-19 outbreak affected business, Kao said.
STAYING AHEAD: The firm said that it would spend about 70 percent of this year’s NT$110 billion R&D budget on developing next-generation technologies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) plans to allocate a larger portion, or about 9 percent, of its total revenue this year to research and development (R&D) on cutting-edge technologies to safeguard its technological lead amid intensifying competition, the chipmaker’s annual report said. That could bring TSMC’s R&D budget to more than NT$110 billion (US$3.65 billion) if it reaches its goal of growing revenue by more than 15 percent annually this year — to at least NT$1.23 trillion. This year’s spending would be a 20 percent increase over last year’s record-high R&D expenditure of NT$91.42 billion. The bulk, or 70 percent, of this
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) plans to reshuffle operations at Foxconn Health Technology Business Group (鴻海健康科技事業群), the Chinese-language Mirror Media reported yesterday. Set up by Gou in 2008 through the Yonglin Foundation, the New Taipei City-headquartered healthcare group faces a reorganization that could result in hundreds of employees being laid off, the weekly said, citing people familiar with the matter. Gou made the decision after accusing his brother-in-law, Leonard Wu (吳良襄), of mismanagement and heavy losses, it said. Aiming to steer Foxconn Heath toward profitability, Gou plans to shut down several loss-making subsidiaries, including US-based Sotera Wireless Inc,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is offering partial pay to encourage its ground personnel to take personal leave from this month, in its latest effort to mitigate the financial impact from plunging passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier announced the program on Tuesday, allowing ground crew members to receive one day’s pay, including base salary and bonus, but excluding meal and transportation allowances, for three days of personal leave. EVA Air will pay three days of salary at the maximum based on the program, encouraging its staff to take up to 14 days of personal leave per month, it said