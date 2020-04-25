China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday posted pretax losses of NT$509.43 million (US$16.94 million) for last month, leading to first-quarter losses of NT$2.57 billion, due to dwindling shipments and lower prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CSC made a pretax profit of NT$5.13 billion in March last year.
Last month’s pretax losses were an improvement from February’s losses of NT$794.43 million.
Photo: Lin Ching-hua, Taipei Times
Sales last month fell 15.74 percent year-on-year to NT$27.75 billion, bringing last quarter’s sales down 19.03 percent to NT$77.92 billion.
Blaming the fall on the pandemic, which cast a pall over market demand, the state-run company said that high costs associated with raw materials, such as coking coal and iron ore, further exacerbated its losses.
The steel industry, which has suffered immensely due to the US and China trade dispute last year as businesses across the globe increasingly shelved investments, has led the company to post 11 consecutive months of annual declines.
The local market remained the company’s biggest source of revenue, as domestic deliveries of carbon steel made up 69 percent of its total shipments, which reached 962,092 tonnes last month.
It shipped 2.73 million tonnes of carbon steel in the first three months of the year.
While the company earlier this year raised quarterly price quotes for domestic deliveries next quarter, it has trimmed prices for next month and June to lend support to downstream customers.
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
By the middle of last month, John Lyotier’s travel software business Left Technologies Inc was cratering with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeking to cut costs, he reached out to his office landlord, who offered rent relief. Then he contacted Amazon.com Inc, asking to “explore creative financing opportunities” for his monthly cloud-computing bill. The response was succinct: “Nope, that’s the way it is.” The ability to rent computing power online has revolutionized the Internet economy and turned a trio of companies — Amazon, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google — into the indispensable utilities of the Web. The trio was expected
RUNNING OUT OF STEAM: The world’s top athletic shoes maker said that it still needs the consent of its workers’ union as well as the government to make a final decision Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of sports shoes, apparel and accessories, is mulling pay cuts and furloughs for its Taiwanese employees as orders slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taichung-based company — whose clients include Nike Inc, Adidas AG, Puma AG, New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc and Timberland Co — is contemplating temporary pay cuts of 10 percent, furloughs and other cost-saving measures that would affect 3,000 employees in Taiwan and officials based in overseas factories. Pou Chen spokesman Ho Ming-kun (何明坤) told reporters that the firm has not made a final decision, as it requires the consent of
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday announced that all employees would take pay cuts ranging from 15 to 25 percent from Friday next week to the end of July, the first airline in Taiwan implementing salary reductions to weather the COVID-19 crisis. The China Airlines Employees’ Union approved the pay cuts following four-and-a-half hours of negotiations. The union asked CAL not to lay off staff and demanded that management take larger salary cuts than ordinary employees. The two sides also reached an agreement on reducing employees’ working hours, which would vary based on rank, union president Liu Hui-tsung (劉惠宗) told the