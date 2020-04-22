Australia will suffer its biggest economic contraction since the 1930s in the first half of this year due to containment measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said yesterday.
Describing the contraction as a “once in a century event,” Lowe said that national output would fall by about 10 percent in the first half of this year, with most of the decline likely in the June quarter.
Unemployment is seen at about 10 percent by June as total hours worked are likely to decline by about 20 percent, Lowe added.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The jobless rate last month was 5.2 percent.
“These are all very large numbers and ones that were inconceivable just a few months ago,” Lowe said in a speech in Sydney. “They speak to the immense challenge faced by our society to contain the virus.”
Earlier, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed jobs recorded by the tax office payrolls system fell 6 percent between March 14 and April 4, suggesting about 780,000 job losses.
Australia has so far avoided the high numbers of COVID-19 casualties reported around the world after closing its borders and imposing restrictions on public movement.
Though the increase in new infections has slowed significantly in recent days, the country still has more than 6,600 cases, and economists have warned the government against easing social distancing rules too soon.
As entire sectors of the economy shut down, the conservative government announced a A$320 billion (US$201.82 billion) fiscal stimulus plan, while the RBA went all in cutting the cash rate to a record low of 0.25 percent and launching “unlimited” quantitative easing.
Lowe yesterday said it was likely the cash rate would stay at that level for a number of years, as inflation was expected to remain subdued.
“We will not be increasing the cash rate until we are confident that inflation is going to be between 2-3 percent on a sustainable period,” Lowe said in response to questions.
“It’s quite likely that we have the current setting of interest rate for a number of years and this is reinforced by our target on three-year bond yield of 25 basis points,” he added.
Lowe said he was hopeful a recovery could begin within the next three to four months, if restrictions remained in place for now, but that a recovery would be slow.
“Whatever the timing of the recovery, when it does come, we should not be expecting that we will return quickly to business as usual,” he said. “Rather, the twin health and economic emergencies that we are experiencing now will cast a shadow over our economy for some time to come.”
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
Annual sales of semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide fell 7 percent from a record high of US$64.5 billion to US$59.8 billion last year, but Taiwan bucked the downtrend by posting growth of 68 percent, SEMI said in a statement yesterday. Taiwan last year became the largest market for new semiconductor equipment, with sales soaring to US$17.12 billion, dislodging South Korea from the top spot, SEMI said. Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was a major contributor, spending US$14.9 billion on new equipment last year, the trade group said. TSMC, which supplies chips for Apple Inc’s iPhones, plans to raise its capital expenditure
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday. The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said. However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed