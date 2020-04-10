The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has asked banks to expedite the review and processing of loans of less than NT$5 million (US$165,827) to help companies affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Banks should decide whether to approve such loans within 15 working days, the FSC said, adding that it could further reduce the review period to within seven days for loans under NT$1 million.
“Banks usually have a set of procedures for arriving at a decision, such as interviews with applicants, credit checks, collateral appraisal and on-site examination,” a commission official said by phone.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
“We are not asking them to skip any steps as they still need to monitor loan quality. However, we hope they can make a decision faster on whether to approve or reject a loan to lessen the pressure on borrowers,” the official said.
The commission, which last month asked all banks to provide loan extensions for businesses hit by the pandemic, ordered banks to approve the extension within two weeks, but left it to banks to decide on the duration of the extension and the interest rate.
As of Monday, local banks have received 2,322 applications totaling NT$35.18 billion from affected businesses, and approved 510 applications, or a total of NT$7.39 billion in loans, commission data showed.
To provide an incentive, the commission would reward banks that offer the most assistance to affected firms by allowing them to launch new programs or products in the future.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗) yesterday said that the measure might not be helpful to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Among the nation’s 1.46 SMEs, 89 percent, or 1.3 million, have never applied for credit, Tseng told a meeting at the Legislative Yuan.
“The interest rate for loans of less than NT$2 million is just 1 percent, which should be attractive to borrowers. We can help enterprises that have never applied for a bank loan,” FSC Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said.
Compared with the state-run banks, privately owned banks have offered less help, approving 117 applications or NT$2.78 billion in loans, accounting for 23 percent and 37 percent respectively of the total, commission data showed.
“It is not that we are less willing to help affected businesses, but as a private company, we have to scrutinize loan applications, as we are under more pressure if our non-performing loan ratio rises,” a bank manager said by phone on condition of anonymity.
If the government eases its regulations on non-performing loan ratios, such as allowing banks to write off bad debts later, banks would be less conservative, he said.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
PAINFUL CONTRACTION: Passenger loads in February on flights between Taiwan and China, Hong Kong and Macau fell by more than 90 percent compared with December Even with more than NT$450 billion (US$14.85 billion) in financial aid from the Executive Yuan’s expanded relief package, local tourism-related businesses are unlikely to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic any time soon, a central bank report released last month said. The NT$1.05 trillion relief package includes NT$472 billion in financial assistance for tourism and transportation sectors, such as airlines, hotels, travel agencies, taxis and tour buses. However, a March 20 central bank report said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and domestic economies are far greater than that of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, despite any benefits from delayed purchases