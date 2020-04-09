The nation’s net foreign fund outflow last month totaled US$10.389 billion, an all-time record, due to panic-selling by foreign institutional investors, the Financial Supervisory Commission said yesterday.
Foreign institutional investors dumped a net NT$361.99 billion (US$12 billion) of local shares, more than twice the NT$180 billion they sold during the first two months of the year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission said.
Under the central bank’s rules, foreign institutional investors gaining from their investment in local equities must decide within a week whether to transfer the money out of Taiwan or put it back into the local market.
Most foreign institutional investors last month moved their funds out of Taiwan, pushing up fund outflows to a record-high level, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling (蔡麗玲) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
“It is understandable that some foreign institutions and fund houses decided to increase cash holdings to meet redemption demand amid volatility in the global financial market,” Tsai said.
Some investors chose to park their New Taiwan dollars in the nation, which could explain why there was a difference of US$1.6 billion between the amount of fund outflows and the amount of shares sold, Tsai said.
Those investors might be planning to buy local stocks in the near term or waiting for the NT dollar to appreciate, which would earn them more money when converting the local currency to US dollars, she said.
The commission said that fund outflows are a dynamic movement of foreign funds, especially during major events such as during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis or the European debt crisis, which triggered foreign fund outflows of NT$7.52 billion in October 2008 and NT$8.02 billion in August 2011 respectively.
In the first three months, Taiwan saw a foreign net fund outflow of US$12.99 billion, the highest level for a first quarter, while Chinese institutional investors reported a much smaller net fund outflow of US$12 million during the period, the data showed.
Net foreign fund outflows would slow down this month, as foreign institutional investors have eased back on selling in the local equity market and the TAIEX yesterday climbed back above 10,000 points, Tsai said.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
MRT TRAVEL FALLS: In February, ridership on the Taipei MRT System fell 8.96 percent from an average of 2.01 million per day in January Scooter sales jumped 13 percent last month as more commuters turned to two-wheelers to avoid public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest statistics showed. Sales expanded to 74,493 units last month, compared with 65,913 units in February, statistics released on Wednesday by Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications showed. In the first quarter, aggregate sales slid 0.51 percent year-over-year to 186,627 units, from 187,580 units, data showed. Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest scooter manufacturer, continued to lead the market by selling 24,136 vehicles last month, growing 6.12 percent from 20,785 units in the previous month, while
Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), the nation’s leading PC vendor, yesterday launched its first dual-screen gaming laptop powered by Intel Corp’s latest central processing units (CPUs). The PC manufacturer’s announcement closely followed the US chipmaker’s unveiling of its 10th Generation Core H-series, the fastest commercial mobile processors with speeds of up to 5 gigahertz. Although Asustek’s Zephyrus Duo 15, the highlight of its Republic of Gamers line, is not the company’s first laptop with two screens, it is its first designed specifically for gaming. Nestled between the primary display panel and the keyboard, the secondary display, which Asustek calls the ScreenPad Plus, is angled
NO ILL EFFECT: Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the spread of COVID-19 was still relatively mild in Taiwan, housing brokers said Housing transactions in the six special municipalities totaled 19,824 units last month, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, brokers said, citing government data. Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet evident, they said. Taoyuan posted the largest improvement, with housing transactions soaring 36.6 percent year-on-year to 3,676 units, local government data showed. Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) attributed the pickup to the completion of two presale residential projects in the municipality. Houses in Taoyuan have increasingly gained in popularity in the past few year years due to relatively affordable home prices and