Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品) yesterday saw its share price increase 9.98 percent to NT$63.9, after the company announced that it would provide gift vouchers to those who bought its shares.
The company said that it would reward shareholders attending its annual meeting on June 5 with a voucher for its restaurants worth NT$2,200 (US$72.72).
In the previous two years, the company provided shareholders with a NT$500 voucher and a 25 percent discount coupon.
According to the Company Act (公司法), yesterday was the last day that investors could buy the company’s shares if they wanted to qualify to attend the annual general meeting.
As shareholders are entitled to the voucher even if they only own one of the company’s shares, which were trading at NT$58 at the close of trade on Monday, investors yesterday flooded into the odd-lot trading market, pushing total buy orders to 8.68 million shares, 511 times that of a day earlier, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Only 10,315 shares were traded in the odd-lot market, given that there were fewer sellers than buyers, the data showed.
Wowprime shares were also popular in the regular market, with 1.802 million shares traded, compared with the daily average transaction of 368,000 shares this month, the data showed.
The stock had plunged to NT$51 on Thursday last week, the lowest this year, as the dining sector has been severely hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It seems that Wowprime successfully protected its share price with the food voucher. That was a clever strategy, not only attracting investors to buy its shares, but also encouraging consumption at its own stores,” local equity analyst Daniel Sun (孫慶龍) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
“Given that consumers usually spend extra money when using vouchers, it would help the company gain more revenue and pay personnel costs and rent,” Sun said.
Another market watcher, who declined to be named, said that the issuance of a food voucher is similar to the distribution of cash dividend in attracting investors.
However, as Wowprime is to hold the annual meeting in Taichung and shareholders must receive the gift in person, it might not be worthwhile for people who live far from the city, she said.
Given that the company has about 22,000 shareholders, it is expected to issue food vouchers worth NT$48.4 million.
European shares on Friday closed in the red after EU lawmakers failed to agree on a coronavirus rescue package and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he had been infected. The pan-European STOXX 600 on Friday started the day about 2 percent lower, then closed down 10.48 points, or 3.3 percent, at 310.90 after the announcement about Johnson’s test. The declines followed a three-day rally. The index marked its best week since 2011, gaining 6.1 percent from a close of 293.04 on March 20. London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 on Friday extended its losses after the news, closing down 304.48 points, or
‘BATTLE-READY MODE’: The bank made its biggest rate cut since 2009, cutting the benchmark repurchase rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent from 5.15 percent The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates and announced steps to boost liquidity in a stimulus worth 3.2 percent of gross domestic product to counter the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark repurchase rate was slashed by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent from 5.15 percent, bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said yesterday after an emergency meeting of the rate-setting panel. The bank also cut the cash reserve ratio, the amount of deposits lenders must set aside as reserves, by 100 basis points to 3 percent to boost liquidity. The biggest rate cut since 2009 was accompanied by measures
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,