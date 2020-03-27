GoShare eyes Tainan for its scooter-sharing service

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





GoShare, an electric scooter sharing service provider with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), plans to expand to Tainan next quarter in a strategic alliance with Aeon Motor Co (宏佳騰).

The company currently offers its services in Taipei and Taoyuan.

“Tainan is very popular among tourists. The city receives an average of 22.94 million tourists every year,” GoShare head Henry Chiang (姜家煒) told a news conference yesterday in Taipei, citing Tourism Bureau statistics.

GoShare executives yesterday introduce the company’s new GoShare service with parking points at 11 tourist attractions around New Taipei City. Photo: Yang Ya-min, Taipei Times

“Besides, the city has a long history of riding scooters,” he said.

Each household owns an average of 2.5 scooters, he added.

“Expanding presence” is one of four strategies GoShare is adopting for this year, he said.

Aside from providing electric scooters for the sharing service, Tainan-based Aeon Motor is to help operate the fleet in the city and take charge of maintenance services.

Aeon Motor is the first member of the Powered by Gogoro Network to join forces with GoShare to promote the sharing service.

Gogoro makes electric scooters for network members, which include Motive Power Industry Co (摩特動力) and Yamaha Motor Co.

Aside from demand from urban commuters, Chiang said tourism demand for longer-range mobility is strong.

To meet this demand, the company plans to roll out next month its sharing service in popular sightseeing spots in New Taipei City’s northern coast.

People would be able to rent and return Gogoro’s electric scooters in 11 locations, including the Tamsui MRT Station, GoShare said, declining to disclose how many scooters it plans to deploy.

GoShare has garnered 550,000 registered members since its debut in August last year.

The company has deployed 4,000 electric scooters in Taoyuan and Taipei, a relatively smaller fleet than Wemo Corp (威摩科技), which has 7,000 electric scooters in Taipei, New Taipei City and Kaohsiung.

Hotai Leasing Corp’s (和運租車) “iRent” electric scooter sharing service has a wider footprint, covering the six special municipalities of Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung.