GoShare, an electric scooter sharing service provider with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), plans to expand to Tainan next quarter in a strategic alliance with Aeon Motor Co (宏佳騰).
The company currently offers its services in Taipei and Taoyuan.
“Tainan is very popular among tourists. The city receives an average of 22.94 million tourists every year,” GoShare head Henry Chiang (姜家煒) told a news conference yesterday in Taipei, citing Tourism Bureau statistics.
Photo: Yang Ya-min, Taipei Times
“Besides, the city has a long history of riding scooters,” he said.
Each household owns an average of 2.5 scooters, he added.
“Expanding presence” is one of four strategies GoShare is adopting for this year, he said.
Aside from providing electric scooters for the sharing service, Tainan-based Aeon Motor is to help operate the fleet in the city and take charge of maintenance services.
Aeon Motor is the first member of the Powered by Gogoro Network to join forces with GoShare to promote the sharing service.
Gogoro makes electric scooters for network members, which include Motive Power Industry Co (摩特動力) and Yamaha Motor Co.
Aside from demand from urban commuters, Chiang said tourism demand for longer-range mobility is strong.
To meet this demand, the company plans to roll out next month its sharing service in popular sightseeing spots in New Taipei City’s northern coast.
People would be able to rent and return Gogoro’s electric scooters in 11 locations, including the Tamsui MRT Station, GoShare said, declining to disclose how many scooters it plans to deploy.
GoShare has garnered 550,000 registered members since its debut in August last year.
The company has deployed 4,000 electric scooters in Taoyuan and Taipei, a relatively smaller fleet than Wemo Corp (威摩科技), which has 7,000 electric scooters in Taipei, New Taipei City and Kaohsiung.
Hotai Leasing Corp’s (和運租車) “iRent” electric scooter sharing service has a wider footprint, covering the six special municipalities of Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung.
Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is to spend NT$1.5 billion (US$49.5 million) to convert the Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) into offices and expand its theme park in Hsinchu, it said yesterday. The group — which owns the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港), Leofoo Resort (六福莊), Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and other recreational facilities — said it wants to make better use of its real-estate properties in central Taipei and Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township (關西), as well as boost sales of packaged food. “The group is focused on revitalizing assets this year, starting with the project to renovate the 48-year-old
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to cancel all flights from today until the end of next month, as the COVID-19 pandemic curbs overseas travel, it said. The start-up carrier said it would halt operations to Da Nang, Vietnam, the only route it was still flying earlier this week after suspending service to Penang, Malaysia, and Macau earlier this month and last month respectively. The airline, which began operations on Jan. 23, must discontinue all flights as the government issued level 3 “warning” travel advisories to the three countries it services, company communications officer Liu Li-wen (劉俐?) said by telephone. Its ticket sales and
As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending. By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped
Tesla Inc is to idle production at its lone US assembly plant, choking off the supply of vehicles to customers as the quarter comes to a close. The decision announced in a statement on Thursday followed several days of public pressure on Tesla by local police, city managers and health officials about the automaker continuing to run its California factory despite a county shelter-in-place order. Tesla said the facility would stop production at the end of Monday. “Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers,” Tesla said in the