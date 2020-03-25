Computex Taipei delayed until September over virus

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





The nation’s annual computer and technology trade show, Computex Taipei, has been postponed to September, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said yesterday.

This year’s Computex, Asia’s largest exhibition of its kind, was originally scheduled for June 2 to June 5 at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall and the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall.

To preserve the health and safety of participating members and exhibiting companies, TAITRA, one of the trade show’s organizers, said that it has rescheduled the event to be held on Sept. 28 to 30 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall.

People visit Computex at the Nangang Exhibition Hall in Taipei on May 28 last year. Photo: AFP

“For companies launching their products earlier, we will still hold procurement conferences online,” a TAITRA official surnamed Tseng (曾) told the Taipei Times by telephone, adding that exhibiting firms are encouraged to share their latest products in September’s show.

Computex is to highlight themes such as 5G technology, 5G networks and communications, smart solutions and e-gaming, TAITRA said.

A special exhibition called InnoVEX, which is to focus on innovation and start-ups, would run at the same time as Computex, TAITRA said.

Last year’s exhibition attracted 42,495 international buyers from 171 countries, while InnoVEX attracted 18,251 visitors, TAITRA data showed.

In 2003, Computex was also delayed from June to September due to the SARS outbreak.

A McKinsey & Co report has forecast that the pandemic should be contained by the second quarter in China and Southeast Asia, while the pandemic could ravage Europe and the US into June.