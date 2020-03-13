The TAIEX plunged again yesterday after the WHO upgraded the status of the COVID-19 outbreak to a pandemic, ending 471.43 points lower, or 4.33 percent, to close at 10,422.32.
Turnover totaled NT$270.063 billion (US$8.96 billion), with 103.778 million shares changing hands.
Following a 5.8 percent fall on the Dow Jones Industrial Average the previous night after the US barred travel from Europe, the TAIEX opened down 48.36 points.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
When selling set in later, the index at one point plummeted by more than 500 points due to a loss of investor confidence.
During the session, 60 stocks fell by the daily maximum of 10 percent, triggering heavy selling pressure, especially on high-tech shares — the bourse’s mainstay.
Heavyweight electronics firms all suffered heavy losses, with Largan Precision Co (大立光), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Taiwan Semicondcutor Manufacturing Co (台積電) dropping 9.24 percent, 4.96 percent and 2.65 percent respectively.
With the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly worsening in the US and Europe, global stock markets have been overcome by a growing panic.
As a result, the domestic market might continue to sink in the short-term, testing 10,000 points, analysts said.
Amid weak investor confidence, the TAIEX has dropped by more than 900 points this week, suggesting that even a technical rebound in the short-term would not help recover the losses, unless there are signs that the pandemic is easing, they said.
As the short-term outlook for the local bourse remains pessimistic due to the turmoil in global markets, in particular the US market, it is likely that the domestic market would soon see the TAIEX fall below 10,000 points, they added.
Deputy Minister of Finance Frank Juan (阮清華), the executive secretary of the National Stabilization Fund, tried to calm investors, saying that the fundamentals of the local bourse remain healthy and that authorities are keeping a close eye on developments.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
DECLINE IN BUSINESS: The Taipei hotel would help its affected employees find work at affiliated facilities or other hotels and restaurants, Leofoo Tourism Group said Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) yesterday said that it would close its 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on May 31 to pave the way for a regeneration project and curb losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The group said it previously planned to close the facility at the end of this year, but decided to move up the schedule to cope with a sharp decline in business. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the outbreak, which has kept people at home to avoid infection. The hotel’s Chinese Golden Phoenix Restaurant (金鳳廳) would close on March 31 and the