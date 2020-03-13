January take-home pay grew 1.5%, could fall soon

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Average monthly take-home wages picked up 1.5 percent to NT$42,348 (US$1,405) in January, while total pay, including overtime and perks, grew 8.95 percent to NT$102,561 on the back of Lunar New Year bonuses, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The latest wage data have yet to reflect the effects of COVID-19 that have increased the number of people on unpaid leave to more than 2,200 as of Wednesday, it said.

Firms selling metal and machinery products have been hardest hit, while a reduction in working hours is quickly extending to hotels and restaurants.

Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin attends a news conference yesterday at the department’s offices in Taipei. Photo: Cheng Chi-fang, Taipei Times

“The virus outbreak could weigh on wage data from last month and the agency would closely monitor evolving changes,” DGBAS Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) told a news briefing in Taipei.

In January, take-home pay declined to the slowest rate in three years, DGBAS said, attributing it to fewer working days.

After adjustments for inflation, real average wages fell 0.29 percent from a year earlier, the agency’s data showed.

Wages among companies in the tourism sector fell within normal seasonal rates in January, but things could change going forward, Pan said.

Economists have said that the COVID-19 outbreak could push back an expected recovery in the tech cycle by one to two quarters, if not snapping it altogether.