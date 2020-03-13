Average monthly take-home wages picked up 1.5 percent to NT$42,348 (US$1,405) in January, while total pay, including overtime and perks, grew 8.95 percent to NT$102,561 on the back of Lunar New Year bonuses, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The latest wage data have yet to reflect the effects of COVID-19 that have increased the number of people on unpaid leave to more than 2,200 as of Wednesday, it said.
Firms selling metal and machinery products have been hardest hit, while a reduction in working hours is quickly extending to hotels and restaurants.
Photo: Cheng Chi-fang, Taipei Times
“The virus outbreak could weigh on wage data from last month and the agency would closely monitor evolving changes,” DGBAS Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) told a news briefing in Taipei.
In January, take-home pay declined to the slowest rate in three years, DGBAS said, attributing it to fewer working days.
After adjustments for inflation, real average wages fell 0.29 percent from a year earlier, the agency’s data showed.
Wages among companies in the tourism sector fell within normal seasonal rates in January, but things could change going forward, Pan said.
Economists have said that the COVID-19 outbreak could push back an expected recovery in the tech cycle by one to two quarters, if not snapping it altogether.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
DECLINE IN BUSINESS: The Taipei hotel would help its affected employees find work at affiliated facilities or other hotels and restaurants, Leofoo Tourism Group said Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) yesterday said that it would close its 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on May 31 to pave the way for a regeneration project and curb losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The group said it previously planned to close the facility at the end of this year, but decided to move up the schedule to cope with a sharp decline in business. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the outbreak, which has kept people at home to avoid infection. The hotel’s Chinese Golden Phoenix Restaurant (金鳳廳) would close on March 31 and the