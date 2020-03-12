Jkopay Co Ltd (街口支付) plans to continue the expansion of its cross-border mobile payment service in Japan, despite the country’s COVID-19 outbreak, the company said on Tuesday.
Japan would remain the most popular travel destination for Taiwanese, so the company plans to collaborate with more of the country’s important merchants, Kevin Hu (胡亦嘉), chairman of Jko Fintech Co (街口金融科技), which owns Jkopay, told the Taipei Times.
“We have already developed plans to expand into other Asian countries, but decided to put them on hold due to the virus crisis,” Hu said.
Jkopay in January launched its cross-border payment service in Japan by collaborating with several Japanese banks and payment service providers.
Spending through the payment tool in January increased 4.69 percent from a month earlier to NT$1.56 billion (US$51.84 million), Hu said.
LINE Biz+ Taiwan Ltd (連加網路) said that it might postpone the launch of its cross-border payment service because of the coronavirus.
The company in December last year announced that it would launch its new service in the first quarter of this year.
“Given that the virus is continuing to spread in many countries, users should stay informed and carefully evaluate whether overseas travel is safe... We will cautiously evaluate a launch date,” chairman Jeong Woong-ju told the Taipei Times.
Partnering with four regional peers in Japan, South Korea and Thailand, the company would soon complete all of the preparatory work, Jeong said.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan