Jkopay to expand in Japan despite COVID-19 crisis

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Jkopay Co Ltd (街口支付) plans to continue the expansion of its cross-border mobile payment service in Japan, despite the country’s COVID-19 outbreak, the company said on Tuesday.

Japan would remain the most popular travel destination for Taiwanese, so the company plans to collaborate with more of the country’s important merchants, Kevin Hu (胡亦嘉), chairman of Jko Fintech Co (街口金融科技), which owns Jkopay, told the Taipei Times.

“We have already developed plans to expand into other Asian countries, but decided to put them on hold due to the virus crisis,” Hu said.

Jkopay in January launched its cross-border payment service in Japan by collaborating with several Japanese banks and payment service providers.

Spending through the payment tool in January increased 4.69 percent from a month earlier to NT$1.56 billion (US$51.84 million), Hu said.

LINE Biz+ Taiwan Ltd (連加網路) said that it might postpone the launch of its cross-border payment service because of the coronavirus.

The company in December last year announced that it would launch its new service in the first quarter of this year.

“Given that the virus is continuing to spread in many countries, users should stay informed and carefully evaluate whether overseas travel is safe... We will cautiously evaluate a launch date,” chairman Jeong Woong-ju told the Taipei Times.

Partnering with four regional peers in Japan, South Korea and Thailand, the company would soon complete all of the preparatory work, Jeong said.