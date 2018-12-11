How opioids killed a Pennsylvania small-town mayor

AP, MOUNT CARBON, Pennsylvania

Janel Firestone found her son — the 24-year-old, just-resigned mayor of the tiny Pennsylvania town of Mount Carbon — in what she assumed was a deep sleep. She tried to wake him for his overnight shift at the local supermarket, but he could not be roused, even after she sprinkled him with water from a wet washcloth.

She was not concerned. Brandon Wentz had always been a heavy, heavy sleeper.

The preceding days had been hard for him. The family had just moved to a nearby town, requiring him to give up his office, and he had agonized over his resignation letter. He felt like he was letting his constituents down.

It was a small thing, that letter, but Wentz’s inability to write it reflected his recent struggles.

“You could just see the stress and sadness in him,” Firestone said.

Wentz finally submitted a rather perfunctory 180 words and met up with a close friend, Ryan Fessler. They hung out in Wentz’s room for a while and Fessler left.

A few hours later, Firestone tried to roust her son. She gave up, deciding to let him sleep off a migraine. What she did not know was that her son was not sleeping — he was dying of a fatal overdose of heroin and fentanyl.

By the time Firestone found him at 6:30am the next morning, foaming at the mouth, he was gone.

A police investigation was launched into Wentz’s death and state troopers sought to question Fessler, but they would never get the opportunity. Fessler, too, would die of an overdose less than six months later.

Two friends poisoned by the same deadly cocktail — two families left to suffer and to question who, and how and why.

Wentz’s passing on Nov. 9 last year came near the end of a year that saw a record number of drug overdose deaths — more than 72,000 nationwide, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Two weeks before Wentz died, US President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic to be a “public health emergency.”

By that time, fentanyl had emerged as one of the biggest threats. A synthetic opioid both cheap to produce and more powerful than heroin, it has flooded the illicit drug market in recent years.

The drug was implicated in two-thirds of Pennsylvania’s 5,456 overdose deaths last year, a 150 percent increase over just two years in one of the nation’s hardest-hit states in the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Wentz’s family members said that they never saw it coming.

“I never would’ve thought he had an issue,” said Firestone, speaking publicly about the circumstances of her son’s death for the first time. “Brandon made a mistake and paid the ultimate price.”

Wentz had a lot going for him. The young man known to all as “Honcho” was just 22 when he became mayor of Mount Carbon, population 87, a speck of a town in eastern Pennsylvania’s coal region.

Wentz, whose grandmother had served as Mount Carbon’s first female mayor in the 1980s, relished the role and took it seriously, fielding constituent concerns and helping the volunteer fire department rebuild after its firehouse burned down.

“We greatly appreciated him. The compassion that he showed for us, I can’t even explain it. It was overwhelming,” fire department trustee Mary Ann Sadusky said.

Apart from his mayoral responsibilities, Wentz was a doting older brother, a professional writing major at Kutztown University, a basketball fan who covered the NBA for a sports Web site.