2020 Election Interview: A new perspective on the world for Sandra Yu

Liberty Times (LT): As you were new to politics when [People First Party (PFP) Chairman and presidential candidate] James Soong (宋楚瑜) asked you to be his running mate, what motivated you to enter the world of politics?

Sandra Yu (余湘): I joined the PFP in 2000, but used to think I was far removed from politics.

Chairman Soong came to speak with me many times last year, and I was unable to persuade him not to choose me as his running mate.

I am a Christian, and I felt that Chairman Soong came across as a very sincere political worker when he spoke about his political views and ideas on running the nation.

I want to spread the Gospel and help people handle matters, and I regret that I was not able to give Soong a chance the last three times he ran. If he had been elected in 2000, Taiwan would be a totally different place.

It was very late when Soong decided to run. It is like he said during his platform speech — he is not the captain, but he still does not want the ship to sink, so he made the decision to run.

LT: A month into campaigning, how do you feel about things?

Yu: In the past, I was a boss, a CEO, I was very aggressive — if I said something, it had to be done. If one makes no contributions, then there were no contributions, one should not talk about hard work.

My reactions in the past were swift and decisive, but now as a running mate I walk in Soong’s footsteps. I cannot act as I did in the past, doing what I want. I must know when to speak, and when to say less. Seeing the world from the back, things look quite different.

LT: Looking back, would you still make the decision to enter politics if you could decide again?

Yu: The most charming thing about life is that you have no way to know things in advance, and the most wonderful thing about it is that there is no way to turn back the clock. At this time, whether this is intuition speaking or rationale, I would still choose this path.

I do not see it as a career in politics, I see it as the course of life. I often say to young people, if I came to a fork in the road I would choose the path less traveled, so that I might see different things from what others see.

LT: As a member of the PFP, what can you do to break Taiwanese politics free from the dichotomy between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)?

Yu: A more advanced society should be one with many political parties. Taiwan, the UK and the US are all politically bipartisan nations. After the election of US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ridiculed as a second “Trump.”

Conversely, Germany is a multi-party state, and is run very well — its government discusses environmental protection and ways to assist different groups of people.

Taiwanese parties only think about election victories, and use whatever ill-conceived method they can think of to achieve this, even going after their own members.

I urge the public to vote for the PFP, because the KMT and the DPP are extremely detached; under either of them the nation will not have a future. Whenever the issue of unification with China or independence is raised, no law regardless of how good it is will get passed. The situation is bad for Taiwan.

I emphasize that Taiwan needs a plethora of parties, two is not enough. The DPP should not hold too much power, the KMT should not hold too much power and neither should have a legislative majority.