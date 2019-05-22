Rangers hit five homers, hold off Mariners

AP, ARLINGTON, Texas

The Texas Rangers had Mike Minor on the mound and their big bats were going deep. That was just enough to hold off the Seattle Mariners.

Minor on Monday struck out 11 with only one walk and set a ballpark record for consecutive scoreless innings before leaving after six innings with 107 pitches, while Asdrubal Cabrera hit two of the five Texas homers in a 10-9 victory after having an eight-run lead.

“It wasn’t until the sixth when I looked up and I saw 96. I didn’t think I had that many pitches honestly,” Minor said. “The way that I felt and the way I was throwing the ball, the numbers didn’t reflect how I felt, I guess.”

While he wanted to go deeper in the game, Minor (5-3) reached 29 innings in a row at home without giving up a run before Seattle, down 7-0, scored twice in the sixth.

The lefty’s scoreless streak is the longest by any pitcher ever at the Rangers’ ballpark.

Hunter Pence, Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor also went deep as Texas matched their season high for homers for the second time in five games.

The Rangers twice had back-to-back homers in a game for the first time in 10 years.

“Yeah, that’s how you draw it up,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “You’ve got your best pitcher on the mound, he goes out and gives you six pretty good innings and punches out 11, and your offense scores five in the first inning. Scores 10 in the game.”

Tim Beckham had five RBIs for Seattle, including his first career grand slam in the eighth.

“I’m sure everyone in here feels the same way,” Beckham said. “We need to win games. I don’t care if it’s 10-9, or care if it’s 10-2. We made a good comeback, but we lost.”

Elsewhere, the Yankees defeated the Orioles 10-7, the Astros blanked the White Sox 3-0, the Mets beat the Nationals 5-3, the Phillies edged the Cubs 5-4 in 10 innings and the Braves thrashed the Giants 4-1.

The Athletics defeated the Indians 6-4, the Padres edged the Diamondbacks 2-1, the Red Sox routed the Blue Jays 12-2, the Rangers outlasted the Mariners 10-9 and the Twins beat the Angels 3-1.